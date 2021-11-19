Google to pay AFP for news content under 5-year licensing deal

OAKLAND (California) • Alphabet Inc's Google will begin paying Agence France-Presse for its news content as part of a broad five-year partnership that marks one of the biggest licensing deals struck by a global tech giant under a new French law.

The Alphabet division and AFP struck the accord after months of negotiations, the companies said in a statement on Wednesday.

The news agency reported that the agreement would cover content in all European Union countries for five years.

News organisations, which have been losing advertising revenue to online aggregators such as Google and Facebook, have complained for years about the tech companies using their copyrighted stories in search results or other features without payment.

New laws in France and Australia - fuelled by media lobbying and public pressure - have given publishers greater leverage, leading to a slew of licensing deals around the world collectively worth billions of dollars.

The accord between Google and AFP follows the enactment in France of a copyright law that creates "neighbouring rights", requiring big tech companies to open talks with news publishers that want a licensing payment.

Google declined to disclose financial terms of the deal, but confirmed it would run for five years.

The companies said in their joint press release that they will also collaborate on projects, such as fact-checking.

"This agreement is a recognition of the value of information," Mr Fabrice Fries, AFP's chairman and chief executive, said.

Google earlier this year agreed to pay US$76 million (S$103 million) over three years to a group of 121 French news publishers, not including AFP, according to a previous Reuters report.

But the deal has been on hold, pending the outcome of an anti-trust proceeding in which France's competition regulator has accused Google of failing to negotiate in good faith.

Mr Sebastien Missoffe, managing director of Google France, said the AFP deal showed the tech company's "willingness to find common ground with publishers".

The deal does not bring AFP into News Showcase, a feature that Google launched last year that promotes content from more than 1,000 publishers that have agreed to license content for a fee.

Reuters signed a News Showcase agreement with Google in January, and Wall Street Journal owner News Corp closed a similar deal a month later.

Facebook last month signed a neighbouring rights deal with a French alliance including dozens of publishers such as Le Figaro.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG