Golden girl Betty White dies 3 weeks shy of 100th birthday

NEW YORK • Comedic actress Betty White, who capped a career of more than 80 years by becoming America's geriatric sweetheart after Emmy-winning roles on television sitcoms The Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show, has died, less than three weeks shy of her 100th birthday.

No cause was cited for her death on Friday.

In a youth-driven entertainment industry where an actress over 40 faces career twilight, White was an anomaly - she was a star in her 60s and a pop culture phenomenon in her 80s and 90s. Playing on her eminent likeability, White was still starring in a TV sitcom, Hot In Cleveland, at age 92 until it was cancelled in late 2014.

She said her longevity was a result of good health, good fortune and loving her work.

"It's incredible that I'm still in this business and that you are still putting up with me," she said in an appearance at the 2018 Emmy Awards ceremony, where she was honoured for her long career.

Minutes after news emerged of her death, US President Joe Biden told reporters: "That's a shame. She was a lovely lady."

She reached a new level of success on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, playing the host of a homemaking TV show. White won Emmy best supporting actress awards for the role in 1975 and 1976. She won another Emmy in 1986 for The Golden Girls, a sitcom about four older women living together in Miami.

The Associated Press voted her entertainer of the year in 2010 and a 2011 Reuters/Ipsos poll found that White, then 89, was the most popular and trusted celebrity in America with an 86 per cent favourability rating.

She looked forward to her milestone birthday, writing on Twitter just three days before her death, "My 100th birthday... I cannot believe it is coming up."

