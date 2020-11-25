GM to recall 7m vehicles worldwide over air bag concerns

WASHINGTON • General Motors will recall 7 million vehicles worldwide with potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators after a US safety agency said on Monday that it had rejected the carmaker's petition to avoid the callback.

The Detroit carmaker estimated it would cost US$1.2 billion (S$1.6 billion) if it were required to replace inflators it had sought to avoid fixing. It said it will recall 7 million vehicles worldwide, including 544,000 in Canada.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said GM must recall 5.9 million 2007-2014 model year trucks and SUVs because the inflators "are at risk of the same type of explosion after long-term exposure to high heat and humidity as other recalled Takata inflators".

The company had argued the recalls were unnecessary because they did not pose a safety risk. It said on Monday it still believed "a recall of these vehicles is not warranted based on the factual and scientific record", but that it would "abide by NHTSA's decision and begin taking the necessary steps".

The defect, which leads in rare instances to air bag inflators rupturing and sending potentially deadly metal fragments flying, prompted the largest automotive recall in United States history of more than 63 million inflators. Worldwide, about 100 million inflators by 19 major carmakers have been recalled. This includes Chevrolet Suburban, GMC Sierra and GMC Yukon vehicles, among others, built over an eight-year period.

In total, 18 US deaths have been reported tied to Takata inflators, though none involved GM vehicles. To date, 15 US deaths have been reported in Honda vehicles, two in Ford Motor vehicles and one in a BMW since 2009.

GM argues its 5.9 million vehicles are different from others with Takata inflators. It says that 66,894 Takata passenger air bag inflators have deployed in its vehicles under review without a reported rupture. But Mr Peter Prieto, a lawyer representing consumers in Takata lawsuits, said this "proves that GM's Takata inflators are neither unique nor special. GM's inflators carry the same risk of exploding and severely harming vehicle occupants as all other Takata inflators".

REUTERS