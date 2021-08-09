Global supply snags may mean fewer toys for Christmas

NEW YORK • It's always "better to shop a little early" for the holidays but, this year, said Ms Judy Ishayik, co-owner of a New York toy store, "we're telling people to shop for Christmas in September".

Global shipping snags are causing shortages, delivery delays and price increases - all headaches for toy stores and manufacturers.

At first glance, the shelves at Mary Arnold Toys, Ms Ishayik's store in the upscale Upper East Side section of Manhattan, appear well stocked. But in the basement where the inventory is stored, there is a lot of empty space.

Like many other sectors of the US economy working to get back to normal following the upheaval caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, toymakers and speciality stores have been trying to adapt while struggling to replenish supplies.

Some factories were forced to shut down during coronavirus outbreaks, impacting manufacturing.

And shipping companies have been overwhelmed by demand from online sales, exacerbated by a shortage of shipping containers, while in some ports, boats wait several days to unload their goods.

With supply chains disrupted for over a year now, delays have piled up, said Professor Jennifer Blackhurst, a supply chain specialist at the University of Iowa.

"It's not impacting just one industry or just one product type. It's affecting companies across the board," she said, warning that the situation is unlikely to return to normal before next year.

With 85 per cent of toys sold in the United States being manufactured overseas, companies face exorbitant increases in shipping rates.

Toymaker Hasbro has placed holiday orders earlier and diversified its sources, ports and carriers.

But that comes at a cost - sea freight rates have quadrupled since the start of the year, which means Hasbro will have to raise its prices in the third quarter.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE