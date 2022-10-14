Global economy facing significant headwinds: Yellen

WASHINGTON - United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that the global economy was facing "significant headwinds", and that the United States was working to shore up its supply chains and guard against "geopolitical coercion" by Russia, China and others.

Dr Yellen told an event hosted by the Bretton Woods Committee, a booster group, that Washington was working to deepen integration with the European Union and Indo-Pacific countries, while building in more redundancies in its supply chains.

"We know the cost of Russia's weaponisation of trade as a tool of geopolitical coercion, and we must mitigate similar vulnerabilities to countries like China."

Dr Yellen and other Biden administration officials have been outspoken about the need to reduce dependence on Chinese supply chains and counter what they see as Beijing's bad behaviour in the global economy.

She said Washington was working to reduce US firms' "extreme dependence" on semiconductors from Taiwan and other technologies, including critical parts for electric vehicle batteries made in China and a few other countries.

"Friend-shoring is not meant to be a tiny handful of countries. It is not meant to be protectionism. It is something that is meant to (gain) diversity... but still get the benefits of trade," said Dr Yellen.

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai last month also raised concerns about China's "non-market economic policies and practices, and economic coercion" at a meeting with Britain's new Secretary of State for International Trade Kemi Badenoch.

