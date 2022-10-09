Global chip industry grapples with new US curbs on China sales

WASHINGTON - Companies around the world on Friday began to wrestle with the impact of wide-ranging US curbs on selling chips and chip manufacturing equipment to China.

The sweeping rules have hit chip stocks, with the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index falling nearly 6 per cent by the end of the day.

American semiconductor equipment makers Lam Research, Applied Materials and KLA were all down more than 4 per cent. Applied Materials said it was assessing the new rules.

South Korean memory chip maker SK Hynix said on Friday it would seek a licence under new US export control rules for equipment to keep operating its factories in China.

American officials on Friday published a sweeping set of rules that restrict the export of some US-made semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China, but provided exemptions for companies from the United States and its allies to seek a licence.

They also introduced rules against selling a broad swathe of chips for any use in "supercomputer" systems in China.

Supercomputers can be used in developing nuclear weapons and other military technologies.

Taiwan, a major chip producer, said its semiconductor companies attach "great importance" to complying with the new US export controls.

"In addition to complying with domestic laws and regulations, it (Taiwan's semiconductor industry) will also cooperate with the needs of international customers who place orders and the norms of customers in their countries," the Economy Ministry said in a statement.

US companies Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices both said last month they had been told to stop exporting their top-tier chips to China.

The rules define a supercomputer as any system with 100 or more petaflops of so-called double precision computing power, or 200-plus petaflops of single precision computing power, within a 1,178 cubic metre area. A petaflop is a measure of a computer's processing speed.

Nvidia, which said in September that the rules could affect US$400 million (S$574 million) of its current-quarter sales in China, said on Friday it did not expect any further impact on its business.

"These regulations impose on the broader industry controls on processors meeting certain thresholds that we were already subject to. We don't expect the new controls, including restrictions on sales for highly dense systems, to have a material impact on our business," the company said in a statement.

