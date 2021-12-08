GSK-Medicago's Covid-19 vaccine effective against Delta variant in trial

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - A Covid-19 vaccine from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Canada's Medicago has demonstrated 71 per cent efficacy against multiple variants of the disease in a positive outcome for the pandemic latecomers.

The companies also found that the plant-based vaccine showed 75 per cent efficacy against the highly infectious Delta variant and nearly 89 per cent efficacy against the Gamma variant first identified in Brazil, according to the advanced-stage trial results published on Tuesday (Dec 7).

No vaccinated participants developed severe disease and no serious side effects were reported in the study involving about 24,000 people.

GSK shares rose as much as 2.6 per cent in London before giving back gains.

The Omicron variant was not circulating at the time of the trial, but the company is planning to test the shot against the strain.

The drugmakers are seeking authorisation from regulators in Canada imminently and have started the filing process with the US Food and Drug Administration and the British medicines regulator.

The shot from GSK and Medicago is among a second wave of vaccines coming into play after companies such as Pfizer and AstraZeneca moved more quickly and had their vaccines authorised a year ago.

Despite being the world's largest vaccine maker before the pandemic, GSK does not have a Covid-19 shot on the market yet.

While many high-income countries are now advanced in their vaccine programmes, multiple shots are needed to vaccinate the global population and governments are considering which booster shots to offer.

The partners have a deal with the Canadian government to supply up to 76 million doses of the vaccine and are in talks with other countries about potential agreements, according to Medicago president and chief executive Takashi Nagao.

"Not many manufacturers have been able to do the study at this kind of juncture when there is no original ancestral strain circulating any more, so that's the uniqueness of our data," Mr Nagao said in an interview.

The shot was given on a 1:1 vaccine-placebo ratio in the trial.

There were 39 Covid-19 cases in the vaccinated group and 118 in the unvaccinated segment.

The shot was tested in a diverse group of people both in terms of age and ethnicity, with good results across the board, but more analysis is needed, Mr Nagao said.

Pharmaceuticals industry analyst John Murphy said: "We're still waiting on more details, including median time of infection post-dose two and study demographics, and note that the 71 per cent headline number comes in below the 90 per cent-plus levels seen for competitors after the third dose.

"But low- to middle-income countries are struggling to get easy-to-transport vaccines, and efforts like this could be pivotal to providing an equitable solution."

If approved, the vaccine will be the first plant-derived shot for human use in the world.

GSK is providing its adjuvant technology - substances that can enhance the response to vaccines - for the shot. The company is also planning booster studies and paediatric trials for the vaccine.

Given the stage of the crisis, the companies are pursuing a full rather than emergency licence in most countries, including Britain.

In the United States, Medicago is in discussions with the regulator about whether it can seek a faster, emergency authorisation, Mr Nagao said.

Plant-based medicines can be produced quickly and at scale, making them a good technology for crises.

The GSK-Medicago vaccine can be stored at refrigerator temperature, making it easier to transport and use in lower-income countries than messenger RNA vaccines.

The vaccine was given to trial participants in two doses three weeks apart. The full trial results will be peer-reviewed and published as soon as possible, the companies said.