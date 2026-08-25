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Ghislaine Maxwell loses bid to throw out conviction for aiding Jeffrey Epstein

Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein are seen in this image released by the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., in December 2025.

NEW YORK - An American judge rejected Ghislaine Maxwell’s bid to throw out her conviction and 20-year prison sentence for helping the late financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls.

In a decision made public on Aug 25, United States District Judge Paul Engelmayer said Maxwell’s claims were all meritless, and all or almost all were frivolous.

Maxwell, 64, who represented herself, challenged her December 2021 conviction and sentence in Manhattan federal court, and sought a writ of habeas corpus declaring her punishment unlawful.

Prosecutors said her latest claims were baseless or filed too late.

Maxwell said many documents disclosed earlier in 2026 through the Epstein Files Transparency Act show that her due process rights were violated because lawyers representing Epstein’s accusers served as “De Facto Prosecutors and agents of the government”.

But the judge said this supposedly “new” evidence was largely irrelevant to Maxwell’s case. REUTERS