Getting vaccinated is the most patriotic thing to do: Biden

WASHINGTON • US President Joe Biden celebrated the nation's 245th birthday by opening the gates of the White House and calling on Americans to do their part to end the Covid-19 pandemic once and for all.

"This year the Fourth of July is a day of special celebration for we are emerging from the darkness of... a year of pandemic and isolation, a year of pain, fear and heartbreaking loss," Mr Biden told a White House party for around 1,000 people, including military families and workers involved in the Covid-19 response, on Sunday. "We never again want to be where we were a year ago today."

The largest White House event since Mr Biden took office in January included burgers and fireworks and was geared towards giving Americans something to celebrate as signs of normalcy return following a pandemic that has killed more than 600,000 Americans.

Still, the country has fallen short of Mr Biden's goal to have 70 per cent of US adults get at least one vaccine shot by Sunday.

The figure is around 67 per cent as some people have resisted getting shots, raising concerns among health officials as the more aggressive Delta variant threatens to generate another surge.

Mr Biden mourned the people who died, praised Americans who aided in the country's emergency response and said vaccines were the best defence against new variants of the virus. "It's the most patriotic thing you can do," he said of getting vaccinated.

But his administration was also eager to celebrate what it sees as its signature accomplishment - restoring some normalcy for a country weary of pandemic restrictions and hardship, burdens that have eased but not disappeared with the widespread availability of inoculations.

The pandemic forced cancellation of nearly all celebrations last year and led to a toned-down January inauguration for the Democratic president, who had to do without traditional black-tie galas and bipartisan comity as Republican former president Donald Trump disputed his election loss.

Fortress-like security around Washington following the Jan 6 attack on the United States Capitol was eased as crowds marked the declaration of independence from Britain in 1776.

Fencing surrounding the White House has been dramatically scaled back, and on Sunday, the streets were filled with people who snapped pictures of the President's motorcade returning from an easygoing weekend trip to a Michigan cherry farm, the golf course and his Delaware family home.

Speaking to people on the south lawn of the White House who had shed their masks to eat watermelon slices and drink beer, Mr Biden said the coronavirus "no longer paralyses our nation, and it's in our power to make sure it never does again".

After the speech, the President greeted guests and posed for photographs ahead of a 17-minute fireworks display to be set off from both sides of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

Despite Covid-19 cases being at the lowest since testing was made widely available, the US is still reporting daily infections in the region of 12,000 a day.

The spread of the Delta variant remains worrisome for the unvaccinated, and there are 1,000 counties in the country where fewer than 30 per cent of residents are inoculated, said Centres for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky.

REUTERS