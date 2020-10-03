Get-well wishes pour in from around the world

PRAYING FOR THE TRUMP FAMILY

Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the President and his family.

MR JOE BIDEN, Democratic presidential contender and former US vice-president.

STILL FIGHTING FOR THE COUNTRY

Praying for the swift recovery of my father and Melania and for all those impacted by Covid-19.

As they fight this together, the President will continue to fight for the people of this great country.

MS IVANKA TRUMP, the President's daughter and a White House adviser.

BEST WISHES

My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady. Hope they both have a speedy recovery from the coronavirus.

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON

WELL-PLACED TO COPE WITH VIRUS

I am certain that your inherent vitality, good spirits and optimism will help you cope with this dangerous virus.

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN

GOOD HEALTH CONDITION

We are aware that President Trump tweeted that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus , and we know that President and Mrs Melania Trump are in good health condition, according to the announcement by the White House physician.

JAPAN'S CHIEF CABINET SECRETARY KATSUNOBU KATO

SPEEDY RECOVERY

Together with the people of the Republic of Korea, my wife and I wish you and the First Lady a speedy recovery. We would also like to convey our sincere words of encouragement and support to your family and the people of the United States of America.

SOUTH KOREA PRESIDENT MOON JAE-IN

DAILY BATTLE AGAINST COVID-19

Wishing @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a speedy recovery. Covid-19 is a battle we all continue to fight. Every day. No matter where we live.

EUROPEAN COUNCIL PRESIDENT CHARLES MICHEL, on Twitter.