Get priorities right, says UNDP chief as he calls for greater debt relief

Nirmal Ghosh
US Bureau Chief
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

NEW YORK - The inordinate amount of money being spent around the world on weaponry ultimately renders countries unable to invest in things that will guarantee survival, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) administrator Achim Steiner told The Straits Times in an exclusive interview.

"If we are going to spend one more dollar on military and defence, we should equally spend one more dollar on global cooperation and trying to reduce the reasons why we might have tensions, conflicts and unproductive competition," Mr Steiner said on Tuesday, the opening day of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 22, 2022, with the headline Get priorities right, says UNDP chief as he calls for greater debt relief. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top