Get priorities right, says UNDP chief as he calls for greater debt relief

NEW YORK - The inordinate amount of money being spent around the world on weaponry ultimately renders countries unable to invest in things that will guarantee survival, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) administrator Achim Steiner told The Straits Times in an exclusive interview.

"If we are going to spend one more dollar on military and defence, we should equally spend one more dollar on global cooperation and trying to reduce the reasons why we might have tensions, conflicts and unproductive competition," Mr Steiner said on Tuesday, the opening day of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).