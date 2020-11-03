Get latest on US election with ST live blog, microsite

Stay up to date on the 2020 United States presidential election with The Straits Times - from the minute polls open today at 6am Washington time (7pm Singapore time).

ST's US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh will be reporting from Washington, where President Donald Trump will be on election night.

US correspondent Charissa Yong will be following Democratic challenger Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware, his home state.

Catch Mr Ghosh's and Ms Yong's updates on the ST live blog, starting from 7pm Singapore time today.

Mr Ghosh, who hosts the ST Asian Insider video series that showcases an Asian perspective on global talking points for the week, will also give his take on developments as the polls progress. There will be live shows with analyses by editors and reports from correspondents on the ST microsite at str.sg/us-election-2020

Ordinarily, major US TV networks and news outlets will call the race based on exit polls before an official announcement is made. The winner has been called as early as 9am Singapore time the next day, though in 2004, 2008 and 2012, this happened around noon. In 2016, Mrs Hillary Clinton called Mr Trump to concede around 3.45pm.

This presidential election is unlike any in recent memory, with coronavirus fears driving a record number of over 90 million Americans, particularly Democrats, to cast mail-in ballots, which will take days to count.

Ms Yong said: "If either candidate appears headed for a big victory, the chances that the result will be disputed will be lower.

"But if the contest is close and if ballots counted later swing the race in favour of the Democrats, this could prompt calls from Mr Trump that the election is rigged... leaving a question mark hanging over how Election Night will turn out."

Mr Ghosh said: "We have to factor in that nothing is predictable. We may not even have an election result on the night.

"So our plan is really to adapt to how things change on the ground."