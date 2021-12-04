Get booster shot, don't wait for jab for Omicron: Experts

WASHINGTON • Don't wait to get a booster shot. That is the overwhelming advice from 15 vaccine experts, infectious disease doctors and public-health officials polled by Bloomberg News after the rise of the new Omicron variant sent vaccine-makers rushing to revamp their shots in case new versions are needed.

The highly mutated strain raises new questions about how well existing Covid-19 vaccines will hold up. But the experts cited a range of reasons for getting an additional dose now, including a lack of sufficient data about Omicron, growing evidence about the benefits of boosters, and the months that reformulated shots will likely take to become available.

"Boosters are even more urgent, not only to elevate immunity as much as possible for individual protection, but also population-level immunity in terms of the spread of Omicron and the further emergence of new variants," said Dr Gregory Poland, director of the Mayo Clinic's Vaccine Research Group.

Vaccine-makers are evaluating the efficacy of their shots against Omicron and developing new, tailored inoculations.

In the United States, where the first Omicron cases were identified just this week, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said all adults should get boosters either six months after receiving Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna's two-dose regimen or two months after a Johnson and Johnson jab.

Most experts surveyed aligned with the CDC's recommendation, saying that all adults should receive a booster.

And while the extra doses might not protect fully against Omicron, they "are our best chance, along with other public health measures, of keeping people out of the hospital", said Ms Lois Privor-Dumm, director of adult vaccines at the International Vaccine Access Centre, an advocacy group.

"We don't know enough about Omicron yet to know how well vaccines work, but some protection is better than no protection."

Only Dr Monica Gandhi, a professor of medicine and infectious diseases doctor at the University of California at San Francisco, disagreed.

She said that while people aged 65 and older and those with medical conditions would benefit, "we don't have enough data yet on Omicron to recommend boosters for everyone, nor do we know if young healthy people would benefit (or if there would be some adverse effects)", she said.

The experts surveyed unanimously said people should not wait for new versions of existing vaccines. Boosters will protect people from the highly transmissible Delta variant, and could help with the Omicron variant, they said.

"Vaccines and boosters will elevate our antibodies and T-cell responses to fight viral infections," said Yale School of Medicine's professor of immunobiology Akiko Iwasaki. "Even if the antibodies only bind weakly to the Omicron variant (due to the large number of mutations), having enough such antibodies will still reduce the infection, replication and spread", with an additional role played by T-cells.

Even if a new drug is needed and becomes available, "boosting now shouldn't preclude boosting with a new version later", said University of Chicago Medicine's chief hospital epidemiologist Emily Landon.

And for people who still remain unvaccinated, it is even more important to get inoculated, said respondents.

Most of the experts surveyed said it is too early to say if people will need an Omicron-specific shot. Some of them do not anticipate a separate formula will be needed. But if it is, there will likely be studies examining whether it can be mixed and matched with the previous vaccines, the experts said.

BLOOMBERG