George Floyd's family speaks out about his death at press conference

Minneapolis - George Floyd's six-year-old daughter, Gianna Floyd, and her mother, Roxie Washington, 38, attended a press conference on Tuesday (June 2) demanding justice for the 46-year-old's death.

Mr Floyd was killed last week after a Minneapolis police officer pinned him to the ground and knelt on his neck while making an arrest.

Mr Floyd's death sparked nationwide protests in the US, headed by the Black Lives Matter movement, which calls for an end to police brutality and racial profiling against African Americans in the US.

According to E News, Ms Washington acknowledged Gianna's loss in her speech.

"I don't have a lot to say because I can't get my words together right now, but I wanted everybody to know that this is what those officers took," said Washington, pointing at her daughter.

She added: "At the end of the day, they get to go home and be with their families. Gianna does not have a father. He will never see her grown up, graduate. He will never walk her down the aisle. If there's a problem and she needs a dad, she does not have that anymore."

"I'm here for my baby and I'm here for George because I want justice for him. I want justice for him because he was good no matter what anybody thinks. This is the proof. He was a good man," she said.

Ms Washington's attorney, Mr Chris Stewart, shared a video Gianna posted on social media where she is heard saying: "My daddy changed the world."

On Tuesday (June 2), it was announced that Mr Floyd would be laid to rest after three separate memorial services in Minneapolis, North Carolina and Houston, places where Mr Floyd resided during his lifetime.

According to website TMZ, the cost of the funeral services in Houston is borne by boxer Floyd Mayweather, who pledged more than US$88,000 (S$123,000) for the funeral.

Mr Joe Biden, the Democrats' 2020 US presidential hopeful, is expected to attend the memorial service in Houston on June 9.

Due to concerns over the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, attendance is expected to be limited at the funeral services .