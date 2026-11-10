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Geopolitics take Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s affair to new level of scandal

Nvidia’s board of directors, which doesn’t include any sitting CEOs, will face questions about what it knew and when.

SAN FRANCISCO – Undisclosed romantic relationships have rocked C-Suites before, but few have carried stakes like those facing chip powerhouse Nvidia Corp, whose chief executive officer Jensen Huang disclosed that he had an affair with a woman identified by the US as a Chinese spy.

Affairs have cost numerous high-profile CEOs their jobs – McDonald’s Corp, Nestle SA and Norfolk Southern Corp are a few examples – and can send shares spiralling.

In this case, though, the scandal goes beyond one leader or company to jeopardise the entire artificial-intelligence sector, of which Huang has been a prominent cheerleader, and which now faces headwinds related to data centre financing and opposition from newly empowered Congressional Democrats.

“The added layer of potential entanglement with a spy brings this investigation to an entirely new level that may have implications for the industry and foreign relations,” said Kabrina Chang, who teaches courses on business ethics and law at Boston University’s Questrom School of Business.

Huang, 63, is the unmistakable and inseparable face of Nvidia, which he co-founded in 1993 and built into one of the world’s most valuable companies with a market value of almost US$4.3 trillion (S$5.5 trillion), but one without an obvious successor to his throne.

Nvidia’s board, which said it has confidence in Huang, is assembling a committee of independent directors who will work with outside counsel to investigate the matter.

For his part, Huang has apologised and promised to cooperate with the investigation. “You deserve better from me,” he said in a memo.

While President Donald Trump and investors, including Sequoia Capital, have expressed their support, other business leaders such as Mohamed El-Erian have said the crisis “will not be easy for the board to navigate.”

High-profile CEO scandals get plenty of attention, but research shows that corporate leaders rarely lose their jobs over them.

Of the nearly 3,000 CEO exits at Russell 3000 companies announced between January 2017 and the end of October, just 47 of the CEOs, or 1.6%, left their posts amid misconduct allegations, according to Exechange, which tracks and analyses CEO departures.

In most CEO sex scandals, the problem is not the infidelity: Boards act when a relationship violates company policy or is concealed from directors.

“Look at the entrepreneurs who shape our world,” said Elena Lytkina Botelho, a partner at ghSMART, a leadership advisory firm that works with boards.

“Their magic is seeing beyond normal possibilities and overcoming all obstacles in their way. But our biggest strengths can also be the source of our downfall. These CEOs hate the word ‘no,’ and their hubris gets the better of them.”

Whether it’s exposed via social media or a whistleblower, C-Suite dalliances continue to cause turmoil atop some of the world’s biggest companies, raising the question of whether board oversight and internal corporate alarm systems are working or not.

Nvidia’s board of directors, which doesn’t include any sitting CEOs, will face questions about what it knew and when.

Huang may have run afoul of the company’s code of conduct, which requires employees with personal relationships that present a conflict of interest to disclose them to the company’s legal team.

Like many companies, Nvidia also has an internal “speak up” page where employees can raise concerns, but it’s not known if that system was utilised.

In 2025, Huang began working with a crisis communications firm that previously worked with men accused of sexual misconduct such as writer Jeffrey Toobin and former congressman Anthony Weiner, according to Wired.

The bigger risk is that Huang’s relationship jeopardised national security.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Trump and US intelligence officials were briefed on intelligence findings regarding Huang’s relationship with Alice Huang – the Chinese businesswoman suspected of acting as an intelligence asset – about a year prior to the public revelations, yet took no immediate action.

Intelligence officials suspected Jensen Huang of having an affair with Alice Huang at the same time that the Nvidia CEO was lobbying Trump to allow the company to export chips to China and all over the world.

Nvidia’s board has said it “has no reason to believe that either national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised.”

The Nvidia CEO had previously described his relationship with her as a “normal” business one.

On Nov 8, he admitted he had had an affair, although he didn’t identify the woman involved.

Alice Huang had previously been pictured with the Nvidia boss in photos posted on social media.

“If shareholders or elected officials think the investigation is merely window dressing, that could bring greater scrutiny to the board and the company,” said Chang of Boston University. “What did the board know, and when?”

The national security and economic implications make this a bigger deal than previous CEO misbehaviour.

McDonald’s fired Steve Easterbrook in 2019 over a relationship with an employee and later recovered more than US$100 million after accusing him of lying about additional relationships.

BP Plc’s Bernard Looney resigned in 2023 after acknowledging that he hadn’t been fully transparent with the board about past relationships with colleagues, rather than because of the relationships alone.

When a high-profile CEO faces a crisis, investors worry about so-called key-man risk, and boards mull whether retaining the leader creates more problems than replacing them.

Unlike other tech founders like Meta Platforms Inc’s Mark Zuckerberg and Alphabet Inc’s co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, Huang isn’t shielded by a dual-class stock structure.

He owns only about a 3.4% stake in Nvidia, meaning the board or investors can choose to oust him.

At Nvidia, Huang is very much the boss and the architect of corporate strategies, leading its new product presentations and dealing directly with Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping over access to powerful AI chips.

He has no heir apparent and has created an informal organisation structure whereby his direct reports – as many as 60, according to Bernstein Research – are tasked with rapidly implementing his decisions.

“Not having a clear successor should have been a concern for the board,” Chang said. “Maybe it was, but clearly they didn’t do anything about it. Why not?”

History shows that stock prices typically decline after reports surface of CEOs’ involvement in improper romantic relationships.

McDonald’s shares dropped 11% during the four-week period ended on Nov 4, 2019, when the board announced the dismissal of Easterbrook.

Nestle SA shares slumped about 15% during the four months through early September 2025, when the company disclosed that CEO Laurent Freixe was leaving after failing to disclose a relationship with a direct subordinate.

Nvidia shares plummeted as much as 8.8% on Nov 9 as investors digested the details of a scandal that will take more time to determine the full implications.

“If it’s just something where there was a personal relationship, but it didn’t give rise to things that harmed either the country or Nvidia, then it’s sort of unfortunate, but it goes away,” said David Larcker, a professor at the Stanford Graduate School of Business who has researched CEO misconduct.

“But if they find other kinds of things, then it’s gonna be a bigger problem.” BLOOMBERG