G-7 nations to revoke 'most favoured nation' trade status for Russia

WASHINGTON • President Joe Biden said yesterday that the Group of Seven (G-7) industrialised nations will revoke Russia's "most favoured nation" trade status, and announced a US ban on Russian seafood, alcohol and diamonds, the latest steps to punish Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Biden also said he spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky yesterday.

"I told him, as I have each and every time we have spoken, that the United States stands with the people of Ukraine and as they bravely fight to defend their country, and they are doing that," Mr Biden said at the White House.

"As Putin continues his merciless assault, the United States and allies and partners continue to work in lockstep to ramp up the economic pressures on Putin and to further isolate Russia on the global stage," Mr Biden said.

Mr Zelensky also said on Twitter: "Had a substantive conversation with @POTUS. Gave him the assessment of the situation on the battlefield, informed about the crimes of Russia against the civilian population. We agreed on further steps to support the defence of Ukraine and increase sanctions against Russia."

Mr Biden, however, again ruled out any direct intervention by the United States to stop Russia's invasion of Ukraine, warning that such conflict pitting the Nato alliance against the Kremlin "is World War III".

"We will not fight a war against Russia in Ukraine," Mr Biden said, but warned that Russia will pay a "severe price" if the country uses chemical weapons in Ukraine.

On revoking Russia's "most favoured nation" trade status, Mr Biden said the move would deliver "another crushing blow" to Russia.

President Vladimir Putin is an "aggressor, the aggressor", Mr Biden said, and he must "pay a price".

He also said the US would add new names to a list of Russian oligarchs who are sanctioned, and ban the export of luxury goods to Russia.

"Those are the latest steps we are taking, but they are not the last steps we are taking," Mr Biden said.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".

Stripping Russia of its favoured nation status paves the way for the US and its allies to impose tariffs on a wide range of Russian goods, which would further ratchet up pressure on an economy that is already heading into a "deep recession."

The coordinated moves by Washington, London and other allies come on top of a host of unprecedented sanctions, export controls and banking restrictions aimed at pressuring Mr Putin to end the largest war in Europe since World War II.

Each country must implement the change in Russia's trading status based on its own national processes, administration sources said.

In the United States, removing Russia's "Permanent Normal Trade Relations" status - how the US referred to "most favoured nation" status - will require an act of Congress, but lawmakers in both Houses - and on both sides of the political aisle - have already signalled their support.

In 2019, Russia was the 26th largest goods trading partner of the United States, with some US$28 billion (S$38 billion) exchanged between the two countries, according to the US Trade Representative's office.

Top imports from Russia included mineral fuels, precious metal and stone, iron and steel, fertilisers and inorganic chemicals, all goods that could face higher tariffs once Congress acts to revoke Russia's favoured nation trade status.

Britain yesterday also imposed sanctions on 386 members of Russia's Lower House of Parliament to increase diplomatic pressure on Mr Putin for invading Ukraine.

The sanctions targeted those who had voted to recognise the independence of Ukraine's largely Russian-speaking breakaway regions of Luhansk and Donetsk in the run-up to the invasion.

