G-7 leaders, Zelensky meet to discuss new steps against Russia

WASHINGTON • United States President Joe Biden met his Group of Seven (G-7) counterparts and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a videoconference yesterday to discuss Russia's war in Ukraine and new measures to punish Moscow.

Mr Biden, who has lauded unity among the G-7 large economies in standing up to Russian President Vladimir Putin, attended the conference from his home in Delaware, where he was spending the weekend.

A White House official said the meeting was under way at the time of going to press. The White House said the leaders would discuss adding to the sanctions that Western countries have imposed on Russia since its Feb 24 invasion.

"They will discuss the latest developments in Russia's war against Ukraine; the global impact of Putin's war; showing support for Ukraine and Ukraine's future; and demonstrating continued G-7 unity in our collective response, including building on our unprecedented sanctions to impose severe costs for Putin's war," the White House said in a statement.

Shortly after the meeting kicked off, the White House announced that the entire G-7 is "committed to phasing out or banning the import of Russian oil".

"This will hit hard at the main artery of Putin's economy and deny him the revenue he needs to fund his war," the Biden administration said in a statement, without specifying exactly what commitments the G-7 members - France, Germany, Canada, Italy, Japan, Britain and the US - have made.

Separately, the United States unveiled sanctions against three Russian television stations, banned Americans from providing accounting and consulting services to Russians, and sanctioned executives from Gazprombank to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

The measures levelled against Gazprombank executives were the first involving the giant Russian gas exporter, as the United States and its allies have avoided taking steps that might lead to disruptions of gas to Europe, Russia's main customer.

Eight executives from Sberbank, which holds one-third of Russia's banking assets, were added to the sanctions list. Moscow Industrial Bank and its 10 subsidiaries were also added. The new export control restrictions were aimed at directly degrading Mr Putin's war effort, including controls on industrial engines, bulldozers, wood products, motors and fans.

The G-7 meeting with Mr Zelensky was being held a day before Russia holds its Victory Day holiday marking the end of World War II in Europe.

It also came as Britain announced it will provide a further £1.3 billion (S$2.22 billion) in military support and aid to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Mr Zelensky said yesterday that "evil has returned" to Europe, comparing Russia's invasion to Nazi Germany during an address commemorating World War II. "Decades after World War II, darkness has returned to Ukraine, and it has become black and white again," Mr Zelensky said in a video address, in which he was filmed standing in front of destroyed residential buildings.

"Evil has returned, in a different uniform, under different slogans, but for the same purpose," he added in the video showing archive footage of World War II and black and white footage of Russia's invasion.

Separately, Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed in an address that "as in 1945, victory will be ours", congratulating former Soviet nations on the 77th anniversary of Nazi Germany's defeat.

In other Victory in Europe Day commemorations, French President Emmanuel Macron marked the anniversary of the Allies' victory by laying a wreath at the statue of Charles de Gaulle - the wartime French resistance leader and later founding president of France's Fifth Republic - on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris.

He then laid a second wreath and reignited the eternal flame at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier beneath the Arc de Triomphe.

In Germany, tensions were high over dozens of planned protests across the capital yesterday, with some 1,600 police officers deployed in Berlin alone. Police will be out in force today as well, with 1,800 officers on the ground for protests on Europe Day.

