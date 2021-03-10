Fully-vaccinated people in US can gather unmasked indoors

NEW YORK • Individuals fully inoculated against Covid-19 can meet in small groups with other vaccinated people without wearing masks, but should keep wearing them outside the home, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said.

CDC director Rochelle Walensky said during a Monday briefing that the new guidance for fully vaccinated individuals stipulates that they can also visit unvaccinated, low-risk people from one other household without masks.

The CDC also advised fully vaccinated people that they should continue with many precautions such as avoiding medium-and large-sized in-person gatherings, wearing masks when visiting unvaccinated people from multiple households or wearing masks when with people who are at risk for severe Covid-19.

The public health guidelines address how vaccinated people in the United States can safely resume some more normal activities and contacts with those outside their households while the coronavirus is still circulating.

The recommendations come as about 30 million people, or 9.2 per cent of the US population, have been fully inoculated with Covid-19 vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, according to CDC data.

Nearly 18 per cent of the US population, or 58.9 million adults, had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Currently authorised Covid-19 vaccines prevent people from becoming ill but not necessarily from being infected. Data on whether vaccinated people can still spread the virus to unprotected people is sparse.

The CDC had previously recommended that people should wear masks at all times when unable to remain at least 1.8m apart from others, or at all times indoors other than in their own homes. Some cities and states have begun lifting pandemic restrictions in recent weeks against the advice of public health experts.

For the first time in nearly 31/2 months, the US recorded fewer than 1,000 deaths in a day from Covid-19 on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In 24 hours, 749 people died from the coronavirus, far below the peak of 4,473 deaths recorded on Jan 12. The daily US death toll has not been below the 1,000 mark since Nov 29, when 822 people died in a 24-hour period.

That indicates the slowdown in the epidemic is continuing in the US, where infection rates and deaths have fallen to levels similar to those before Halloween, Thanksgiving and other end-of-year holidays that were marked by travel and larger gatherings that boosted the virus' spread.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE