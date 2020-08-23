Full House actress Lori Loughlin, husband jailed for US college admissions scam

BOSTON • Full House actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli were on Friday sentenced to respective prison terms of two months and five months for participating in a vast US college admissions fraud scheme.

Loughlin, 56, choked up as she apologised to US District Judge Nathaniel Gorton in Boston for the "awful decision" she made to help her daughters gain an "unfair advantage" to get into their preferred school.

She and her husband pleaded guilty in May to engaging in a fraud scheme aimed at securing spots for their daughters at the University of Southern California as fake athletic recruits.

They did so through what Judge Gorton called a "blatant" scheme that involved wealthy parents conspiring with a California college admissions consultant to use bribery and fraud to secure their children's admissions to top schools.

Loughlin said she had acted out of love for her daughters. The actress, who became the public face of the scandal, said she understood her actions "helped exacerbate inequalities in society".

"I am truly, profoundly and deeply sorry, and I need to face the consequences and make amends," she said during the hearing.

The judge ordered Loughlin and Giannulli to pay respective fines of US$150,000 (S$206,000) and $250,000 and to complete 100 and 250 hours of community service.

"We can only hope that you will spend the rest of your charmed life, as you've said you will, making amends for the system that you have harmed," he said.

Loughlin and Giannulli are among 56 people charged in a scheme masterminded by consultant William "Rick" Singer. The parents include actress Felicity Huffman, who received 14 days' jail for paying to rig her daughter's college entrance exam.

REUTERS