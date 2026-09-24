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Full guest list for Trump’s state dinner with Xi

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Tech titans, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, made appearances at the event.

Tech titans, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, made appearances at the event.

PHOTO: DOUG MILLS/NYTIMES

  • President Donald Trump hosted a state dinner on September 24 for Chinese President Xi Jinping, attended by over 130 guests including top American tech CEOs and Chinese officials.
  • Notable attendees included Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Tim Cook, Mark Zuckerberg, and government leaders from both the US and China, reflecting key economic and diplomatic ties.
  • The event highlighted US-China relations with influential figures from technology, finance, and government, signalling cooperation and dialogue at the highest levels during Xi's White House visit.

AI generated

WASHINGTON - American tech executives and Chinese officials were among the more than 130 guests at a state dinner for President Xi Jinping’s visit to White House on Sept 24.

Tech titans including Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Jensen Huang, Sam Altman and Tim Cook made appearances at the event, hosted by President Donald Trump and Melania Trump. Here is the list of invitees provided by the White House:

  • President Donald Trump and Melania Trump

  • President Xi Jinping of China and Peng Liyuan

  • Vice-President J.D. Vance and Usha Vance

  • Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Jeanette Rubio

  • Susie Wiles, White House chief of staff

  • David Perdue, ambassador to China, and Bonnie Perdue

  • Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and John Freeman

  • Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

  • Jamieson Greer, US trade representative, and Marlo Greer

  • Cai Qi, chief of staff to Xi

  • Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs

  • He Lifeng, vice-premier of state council

  • Zheng Shanjie, chair of the National Development and Reform Commission

  • Wang Wentao, minister of commerce

  • Ma Zhaoxu, executive vice-minister of foreign affairs

  • Ambassador Xie Feng, Chinese ambassador to the United States, and Wang Dan

  • Ivanka Trump

  • Eric Trump

  • Lara Trump

  • Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos

  • Viktor Knavs

  • Arabella Kushner

  • Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, and Lori Huang

  • Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta

  • Lisa Su, CEO of Advanced Micro Devices, and Daniel Lin

  • Tim Cook, executive chair of Apple

  • John F.W. Rogers, executive vice president of Goldman Sachs

  • Lynn Martin, president of the New York Stock Exchange

  • Linda G. Mills, president of New York University

  • Eric Yuan, CEO of Zoom

  • Tang Fangyu, director of the Central Policy Research Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee

  • Lan Fo’an, China’s finance minister

  • Zhou Hongxu, director of the Central Security Bureau

  • Lyu Luhua, secretary to Xi

  • Hong Lei, director-general, Protocol Department

  • Cai Wei, director-general, Department of North American and Oceanian Affairs

  • Mao Ning, director-general, Department of Press, Communication and Public Diplomacy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

  • Zhang Quan, secretary to Peng

  • Zhang Yongchao, deputy director-general, Department of North American and Oceanian Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

  • Kelly Ortberg, CEO of Boeing

  • Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock

  • Stephen Schwarzman, CEO of Blackstone

  • Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI

  • Greg Brockman, president of OpenAI, and Anna Brockman

  • Miriam Adelson, investor and philanthropist

  • Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google, and Gerelyn Gilbert-Soto

  • Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft

  • James Taiclet, CEO of Lockheed Martin

  • Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google

  • Larry Culp, CEO of GE Aerospace

  • Sanjay Mehrotra, Micron CEO, and Sangeeta Mehrota

  • Cristiano Amon, CEO of Qualcomm

  • Jeff Bezos, Amazon chair, and Lauren Sanchez-Bezos

  • Jeff Yass, ByteDance and TikTok investor

  • Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase

  • Michael Dell, CEO of Dell, and Susan Dell

  • Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors, and Anthony Barra

  • David Solomon, CEO of Goldman Sachs

  • Jane Fraser, CEO of Citigroup

  • Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla

  • Darren Woods, CEO of ExxonMobil, and Kathy Woods

  • Chief Justice John Roberts and Jane Sullivan Roberts

  • Justice Amy Coney Barrett and Jesse Barrett

  • Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Ashley Estes Kavanaugh

  • Speaker Mike Johnson and Kelly Johnson

  • Bret Baier, Fox News anchor, and Amy Baier

  • Laura Ingraham, Fox News host

  • Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga.

  • Jesse Watters, Fox News host, and Emma Watters

  • David Ellison, CEO of Paramount Skydance, and Sandra Lynn Ellison

  • Kevin Warsh, Fed chair, and Jane Lauder

  • Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Allison Lutnick

  • John Ratcliffe, CIA director, and Michele Ratcliffe

  • Steve Witkoff, special envoy to the Middle East

  • Stephen Miller, deputy chief of staff, and Katie Miller

  • Dan Scavino, deputy chief of staff, and Erin Scavino

  • Attorney General Todd Blanche and Kristine Blanche

  • Meredith O’Rourke, political fundraiser and leader of the O’Rourke Group

  • Energy Secretary Chris Wright

  • Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cheryl Hines

  • Education Secretary Linda McMahon

  • Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and Kathryn Burgum

  • Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Rachel Campos-Duffy

  • Russell Vought, director of the Office of Management and Budget

  • Lee Zeldin, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency

  • Keith Sonderling, acting secretary of labour

  • Brad Gerstner, CEO of Altimeter, and Katie Simpson

  • Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer

  • David Sacks, co-chair of the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology

  • Kelly Loeffler, administrator of the Small Business Administration, and Jeff Sprecher

  • Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo.

  • Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont.

  • Gen. Dan Caine, chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

  • Jay Clayton, director of national intelligence

  • Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH

  • Alexandre Arnault

  • Ryan McInerney, CEO of Visa

  • Michael Miebach, CEO of Mastercard

NYTIMES

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.