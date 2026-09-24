Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Full guest list for Trump’s state dinner with Xi

Tech titans, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, made appearances at the event.

WASHINGTON - American tech executives and Chinese officials were among the more than 130 guests at a state dinner for President Xi Jinping’s visit to White House on Sept 24.

Tech titans including Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Jensen Huang, Sam Altman and Tim Cook made appearances at the event, hosted by President Donald Trump and Melania Trump. Here is the list of invitees provided by the White House:

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump

President Xi Jinping of China and Peng Liyuan

Vice-President J.D. Vance and Usha Vance

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Jeanette Rubio

Susie Wiles, White House chief of staff

David Perdue, ambassador to China, and Bonnie Perdue

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and John Freeman

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

Jamieson Greer, US trade representative, and Marlo Greer

Cai Qi, chief of staff to Xi

Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs

He Lifeng, vice-premier of state council

Zheng Shanjie, chair of the National Development and Reform Commission

Wang Wentao, minister of commerce

Ma Zhaoxu, executive vice-minister of foreign affairs

Ambassador Xie Feng, Chinese ambassador to the United States, and Wang Dan

Ivanka Trump

Eric Trump

Lara Trump

Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos

Viktor Knavs

Arabella Kushner

Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, and Lori Huang

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta

Lisa Su, CEO of Advanced Micro Devices, and Daniel Lin

Tim Cook, executive chair of Apple

John F.W. Rogers, executive vice president of Goldman Sachs

Lynn Martin, president of the New York Stock Exchange

Linda G. Mills, president of New York University

Eric Yuan, CEO of Zoom

Tang Fangyu, director of the Central Policy Research Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee

Lan Fo’an, China’s finance minister

Zhou Hongxu, director of the Central Security Bureau

Lyu Luhua, secretary to Xi

Hong Lei, director-general, Protocol Department

Cai Wei, director-general, Department of North American and Oceanian Affairs

Mao Ning, director-general, Department of Press, Communication and Public Diplomacy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Zhang Quan, secretary to Peng

Zhang Yongchao, deputy director-general, Department of North American and Oceanian Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Kelly Ortberg, CEO of Boeing

Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock

Stephen Schwarzman, CEO of Blackstone

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI

Greg Brockman, president of OpenAI, and Anna Brockman

Miriam Adelson, investor and philanthropist

Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google, and Gerelyn Gilbert-Soto

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft

James Taiclet, CEO of Lockheed Martin

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google

Larry Culp, CEO of GE Aerospace

Sanjay Mehrotra, Micron CEO, and Sangeeta Mehrota

Cristiano Amon, CEO of Qualcomm

Jeff Bezos, Amazon chair, and Lauren Sanchez-Bezos

Jeff Yass, ByteDance and TikTok investor

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase

Michael Dell, CEO of Dell, and Susan Dell

Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors, and Anthony Barra

David Solomon, CEO of Goldman Sachs

Jane Fraser, CEO of Citigroup

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla

Darren Woods, CEO of ExxonMobil, and Kathy Woods

Chief Justice John Roberts and Jane Sullivan Roberts

Justice Amy Coney Barrett and Jesse Barrett

Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Ashley Estes Kavanaugh

Speaker Mike Johnson and Kelly Johnson

Bret Baier, Fox News anchor, and Amy Baier

Laura Ingraham, Fox News host

Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga.

Jesse Watters, Fox News host, and Emma Watters

David Ellison, CEO of Paramount Skydance, and Sandra Lynn Ellison

Kevin Warsh, Fed chair, and Jane Lauder

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Allison Lutnick

John Ratcliffe, CIA director, and Michele Ratcliffe

Steve Witkoff, special envoy to the Middle East

Stephen Miller, deputy chief of staff, and Katie Miller

Dan Scavino, deputy chief of staff, and Erin Scavino

Attorney General Todd Blanche and Kristine Blanche

Meredith O’Rourke, political fundraiser and leader of the O’Rourke Group

Energy Secretary Chris Wright

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cheryl Hines

Education Secretary Linda McMahon

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and Kathryn Burgum

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Rachel Campos-Duffy

Russell Vought, director of the Office of Management and Budget

Lee Zeldin, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency

Keith Sonderling, acting secretary of labour

Brad Gerstner, CEO of Altimeter, and Katie Simpson

Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer

David Sacks, co-chair of the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology

Kelly Loeffler, administrator of the Small Business Administration, and Jeff Sprecher

Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo.

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont.

Gen. Dan Caine, chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

Jay Clayton, director of national intelligence

Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH

Alexandre Arnault

Ryan McInerney, CEO of Visa

Michael Miebach, CEO of Mastercard

NYTIMES