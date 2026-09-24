Full guest list for Trump’s state dinner with Xi
- President Donald Trump hosted a state dinner on September 24 for Chinese President Xi Jinping, attended by over 130 guests including top American tech CEOs and Chinese officials.
- Notable attendees included Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Tim Cook, Mark Zuckerberg, and government leaders from both the US and China, reflecting key economic and diplomatic ties.
- The event highlighted US-China relations with influential figures from technology, finance, and government, signalling cooperation and dialogue at the highest levels during Xi's White House visit.
AI generated
WASHINGTON - American tech executives and Chinese officials were among the more than 130 guests at a state dinner for President Xi Jinping’s visit to White House on Sept 24.
Tech titans including Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Jensen Huang, Sam Altman and Tim Cook made appearances at the event, hosted by President Donald Trump and Melania Trump. Here is the list of invitees provided by the White House:
President Donald Trump and Melania Trump
President Xi Jinping of China and Peng Liyuan
Vice-President J.D. Vance and Usha Vance
Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Jeanette Rubio
Susie Wiles, White House chief of staff
David Perdue, ambassador to China, and Bonnie Perdue
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and John Freeman
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth
Jamieson Greer, US trade representative, and Marlo Greer
Cai Qi, chief of staff to Xi
Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs
He Lifeng, vice-premier of state council
Zheng Shanjie, chair of the National Development and Reform Commission
Wang Wentao, minister of commerce
Ma Zhaoxu, executive vice-minister of foreign affairs
Ambassador Xie Feng, Chinese ambassador to the United States, and Wang Dan
Ivanka Trump
Eric Trump
Lara Trump
Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos
Viktor Knavs
Arabella Kushner
Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, and Lori Huang
Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta
Lisa Su, CEO of Advanced Micro Devices, and Daniel Lin
Tim Cook, executive chair of Apple
John F.W. Rogers, executive vice president of Goldman Sachs
Lynn Martin, president of the New York Stock Exchange
Linda G. Mills, president of New York University
Eric Yuan, CEO of Zoom
Tang Fangyu, director of the Central Policy Research Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee
Lan Fo’an, China’s finance minister
Zhou Hongxu, director of the Central Security Bureau
Lyu Luhua, secretary to Xi
Hong Lei, director-general, Protocol Department
Cai Wei, director-general, Department of North American and Oceanian Affairs
Mao Ning, director-general, Department of Press, Communication and Public Diplomacy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Zhang Quan, secretary to Peng
Zhang Yongchao, deputy director-general, Department of North American and Oceanian Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Kelly Ortberg, CEO of Boeing
Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock
Stephen Schwarzman, CEO of Blackstone
Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI
Greg Brockman, president of OpenAI, and Anna Brockman
Miriam Adelson, investor and philanthropist
Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google, and Gerelyn Gilbert-Soto
Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft
James Taiclet, CEO of Lockheed Martin
Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google
Larry Culp, CEO of GE Aerospace
Sanjay Mehrotra, Micron CEO, and Sangeeta Mehrota
Cristiano Amon, CEO of Qualcomm
Jeff Bezos, Amazon chair, and Lauren Sanchez-Bezos
Jeff Yass, ByteDance and TikTok investor
Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase
Michael Dell, CEO of Dell, and Susan Dell
Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors, and Anthony Barra
David Solomon, CEO of Goldman Sachs
Jane Fraser, CEO of Citigroup
Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla
Darren Woods, CEO of ExxonMobil, and Kathy Woods
Chief Justice John Roberts and Jane Sullivan Roberts
Justice Amy Coney Barrett and Jesse Barrett
Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Ashley Estes Kavanaugh
Speaker Mike Johnson and Kelly Johnson
Bret Baier, Fox News anchor, and Amy Baier
Laura Ingraham, Fox News host
Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga.
Jesse Watters, Fox News host, and Emma Watters
David Ellison, CEO of Paramount Skydance, and Sandra Lynn Ellison
Kevin Warsh, Fed chair, and Jane Lauder
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Allison Lutnick
John Ratcliffe, CIA director, and Michele Ratcliffe
Steve Witkoff, special envoy to the Middle East
Stephen Miller, deputy chief of staff, and Katie Miller
Dan Scavino, deputy chief of staff, and Erin Scavino
Attorney General Todd Blanche and Kristine Blanche
Meredith O’Rourke, political fundraiser and leader of the O’Rourke Group
Energy Secretary Chris Wright
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cheryl Hines
Education Secretary Linda McMahon
Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and Kathryn Burgum
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Rachel Campos-Duffy
Russell Vought, director of the Office of Management and Budget
Lee Zeldin, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency
Keith Sonderling, acting secretary of labour
Brad Gerstner, CEO of Altimeter, and Katie Simpson
Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer
David Sacks, co-chair of the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology
Kelly Loeffler, administrator of the Small Business Administration, and Jeff Sprecher
Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo.
Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont.
Gen. Dan Caine, chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Jay Clayton, director of national intelligence
Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH
Alexandre Arnault
Ryan McInerney, CEO of Visa
Michael Miebach, CEO of Mastercard
NYTIMES
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.