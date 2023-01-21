FTX wins court approval to hire bankruptcy lawyers amid conflicts concerns

WASHINGTON DC - A US judge on Friday signed off on FTX’s choice of legal advisers to navigate its bankruptcy, after the collapsed crypto exchange told the court it had reached an agreement with the US Department of Justice removing one of the biggest obstacles to the law firm’s appointment.

The US Trustee, the Justice Department’s bankruptcy watchdog, and two of FTX’s creditors had objected to FTX hiring Sullivan & Cromwell, arguing the New York law firm had not disclosed sufficient information about its past ties to FTX.

These ties, they said, include the fact that FTX’s US general counsel, Ryne Miller, is a former partner at the firm.

The US Trustee and a Sullivan & Cromwell lawyer representing FTX told Dorsey that the firm and the exchange provided the Justice Department additional disclosures about the firm’s pre-bankruptcy work, which satisfied the department’s concerns.

Dorsey said the objectors had not shown that there was an active conflict of interest between FTX and the firm, and to the extent that conflicts could arise there were procedures in place to deal with that.

Former top FTX attorney Daniel Friedberg had also opposed Sullivan & Cromwell’s hiring in court filings on Thursday, saying that the law firm had overbilled for legal work and had conflicts of interest stemming from its connections to Miller.

Miller tried to “channel a lot of business to S&C” and “looked forward to returning as a partner to S&C” after his stint at FTX, Friedberg wrote.

FTX creditor Warren Winter asked Dorsey to delay Sullivan & Cromwell’s approval until Friedberg’s allegations were investigated.

The judge denied the request, saying that Friedberg’s court filing was not properly presented to the court and “full of hearsay, innuendo, speculation and rumors.”

FTX has pushed back on the objections in court filings this week, saying it relies on Sullivan & Cromwell for high-stakes work like securing customer assets and sharing information with US prosecutors and regulators.

FTX has said forcing it to find new lawyers would disrupt efforts to clean up the mess left behind by founder Sam Bankman-Fried, who has been accused by US prosecutors of orchestrating an “epic” fraud that may have cost investors, customers and lenders billions of dollars.

Bankman-Fried, who has pleaded not guilty, has repeatedly attacked Sullivan & Cromwell since FTX’s implosion, claiming he was strong-armed by lawyers at the firm into filing for bankruptcy and surrendering control of the company. The firm called those allegations false in court filings this week.