Judge in Bankman-Fried case threatens jail over use of apps, VPNs

NEW YORK – The federal judge overseeing FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s fraud trial has threatened to revoke his US$250 million (S$334.3 million) bail package if severe restrictions were not placed on his use of electronic devices and apps.

United States District Judge Lewis Kaplan made it clear at a Thursday hearing that he did not think a government proposal that would limit Bankman-Fried to one monitored cellphone and laptop and restrict his use of Zoom to communicating with counsel was sufficient.

The hearing follows weeks of concern over Bankman-Fried’s use of encrypted messaging app Signal to contact FTX’s US general counsel, a potential witness in the case, and his use of virtual private networks (VPNs). Both technologies could potentially allow him to shield his communications from the government.

Bankman-Fried’s lawyer, Mr Mark Cohen, who has argued that his client’s use of apps and VPNs was innocent, called the government proposal “draconian” on Thursday, prompting a fiery response from the judge.

“It is not the government who contacted the witness,” Judge Kaplan admonished Mr Cohen. The judge added that although the hearing was not over bail revocation, “it could get there eventually”.

Judge Kaplan also expressed scepticism about Bankman-Fried’s claim that he used a VPN to watch football, including the Super Bowl, while out on bail at his parents’ house in Palo Alto, California.

“So what he was doing was sitting in California in the United States using the VPN to create the impression that he was going to use this international subscription from outside the US,” the judge suggested.

Mr Cohen responded that he wished he had bought his client a television from Best Buy because “there isn’t a television in the house”.

Mr Cohen said Bankman-Fried understood what was at stake and that he was “on trial for his life”.

‘No margin for error’

“There is no margin for error,” the defence lawyer said. “If there is any violation of whatever order the court fashions, we will deal with an entirely different proceeding.”

Judge Kaplan gave the parties until the end of next week to submit proposals on how to modify the bail package, suggesting that the defence hire a consultant who can advise the judge on how to handle the technological issues involved.

Thursday’s hearing was not the first time that Judge Kaplan had expressed concern about Bankman-Fried possibly using surreptitious methods to communicate with witnesses and other parties. At a Feb 9 hearing, the judge rejected a deal that prosecutors had reached with the defence that would have barred Bankman-Fried from using Signal but still let him use WhatsApp with monitoring technology and make FaceTime and Zoom calls.