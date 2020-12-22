Front-line essential workers, those 75 and older next to get vaccine: US panel

NEW YORK • An advisory panel on Sunday recommended that United States front-line essential workers and people 75 and older should be next in line to get inoculated as the distribution of Moderna's vaccine, the second approved coronavirus vaccine, began across the country.

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices voted 13 to 1 to recommend that 30 million front-line essential workers, which include first responders, teachers, food and agriculture, manufacturing, the US Postal Service, public transit and grocery store employees, have the next priority for the vaccines.

In all, the move would make 51 million people eligible to get inoculated in the next round.

It was not immediately clear when the next round would begin.

About 200 million people, including non-front-line workers, such as those in the media, finance, energy and IT and communication industries, persons in the 65 to 74 age group, and those aged 16 to 64 with high-risk conditions should be in the ensuing round, the panel recommended.

States, which are the ones distributing shots to their residents, will use the advisory panel's guidelines to decide on how to allocate the vaccines while supplies are scarce.

Inoculation against the disease is key to safely reopening large parts of the economy and reducing the risks of illness at crowded meatpacking plants, factories and warehouses.

However, confusion has broken out over who exactly is considered essential during a pandemic.

Ahead of the vote, many firms and industry groups had been lobbying to get their US workers in line to receive the vaccines immediately after healthcare professionals and long-term care facility residents.

Meanwhile, FedEx and United Parcel Service (UPS) trucks started picking up the doses from warehouses for delivery to hospitals and other sites.

Vials of Moderna's vaccine were filled in pharmaceutical services provider Catalent's facility in Bloomington, Indiana.

Distributor McKesson is shipping doses from facilities in places including Louisville, Kentucky, and Memphis, Tennessee - close to air hubs for UPS and FedEx.

Both FedEx and UPS said the shipments were running smoothly and everything was going exactly as planned.

Separately, US health officials are monitoring the new strain of Covid-19 emerging in Britain, US surgeon-general Jerome Adams said on Sunday, adding that any mutation shows people must keep protecting themselves from the coronavirus while awaiting vaccination.

The variant, which officials say is up to 70 per cent more transmissible than the original, has prompted concerns about a wider spread.

Several European countries, including Belgium, Italy and the Netherlands, said they were taking measures to prevent people arriving from Britain, including bans on flights and trains.

The distribution of Moderna's vaccine to more than 3,700 locations in the US will vastly widen the roll-out started last week by Pfizer and German partner BioNTech.

US Covid-19 vaccine programme head Moncef Slaoui said it was most likely that the first Moderna vaccine shot, which was approved by the Food and Drug Administration last Friday, would be given yesterday morning.

"We look forward to the vaccine. It's going to be slightly easier to distribute because it doesn't require as low (a) temperature as Pfizer's," Dr Slaoui said on CNN.

