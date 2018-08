PORTLAND (Maine) • When soya bean farmer Will Hutchinson woke up on the morning of July 5 in Rutherford County, Tennessee, he was staring at a loss of US$20,000 (S$27,300) this growing season - the result of Chinese tariffs on soya beans in retaliation for US tariffs on a range of Chinese imports.

And while its tariffs drive up the cost of American soya beans, China is looking to buy them elsewhere.