From red to white: A peek at Melania's Christmas look

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - After last year's red Christmas, the White House decorations took a new tone with first lady Melania Trump's 2019 'Spirit of America' theme featuring white laced throughout.

Mrs Trump inspected the decorations themed "The Spirit of America" in a video released via Twitter late on Sunday (Dec 1).

"The Spirit of America" is shining in the @WhiteHouse! I am delighted to share this beautiful exhibit of patriotism for all to see, and excited for everyone to experience the beauty of the #Christmas season!" the first lady tweeted, along with the video.

The decorations were installed with the help of volunteers while the Trumps were at Mar-a-Lago over the Thanksgiving holiday period.

Last year, her decorations went viral after a hallway full of red Christmas trees that sparked a social media storm of criticism. She fought back at the time and said, "It's the 21st Century... I think they look fantastic."