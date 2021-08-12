Fred weakens to a tropical depression, hits Dominican Republic as it aims at Florida

MIAMI, FLORIDA (BLOOMBERG, REUTERS) - Fred has weakened to a tropical depression over central Hispaniola, the National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

Fred, previously a tropical storm, is located about 55 miles (85km) south-east of Cap Haitien, Haiti, packing maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 kph), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Fred, the sixth named Atlantic storm of the year, was bringing heavy showers and high winds to the Dominican Republic before it headed west to Cuba and Florida.

The system, which formed Tuesday night, was dumping up to eight inches (20cm) of rain on the Dominican Republic Wednesday (Aug 11), potentially causing flash floods. It was 75 miles (120km) west-northwest of Santo Domingo at 5pm local time with sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (64kph), the National Hurricane Centre said. Storm watches and warnings extend to the southern Bahamas and Cuba.

The storm would weaken overnight to a tropical depression as it passes over the landmass of Hispaniola, but would start to gain strength again Thursday night, the Hurricane Centre had said earlier.

The storm will drench Florida and parts of the US South-east starting Friday and into next week, with some areas likely to face as much as eight inches of rain, according to the Hurricane Centre.

On its current path, Fred's winds may reach southern Florida by Friday evening before it enters the eastern Gulf of Mexico. It will graze the state's entire west coast before making landfall on the panhandle late Sunday or early Monday, according to Jim Rouiller, lead meteorologist at the Energy Weather Group.

That track will mirror Elsa, which made landfall on the state's northern Gulf Coast in early July after it was downgraded to a tropical storm from hurricane.

Fred is unlikely to reach hurricane-strength, Rouiller said.

The storm will weaken as it passes over the mountains of Hispaniola, and while the warm waters off Florida could give it a boost, that may be countered by low pressure in the Gulf that will increase wind shear. Fred will pose little threat to the oil-production areas of the Gulf.

Forecasters are expecting an active hurricane season, with as many as 21 storms. While Elsa, the most recent Atlantic storm, was more than a month ago, the period from August to October is typically busier than earlier months.

"We're getting into the active part of the season," Rouiller said. "It's been so quiet. That will be changing."