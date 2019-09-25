Fox apologises for 'disgraceful' comment about Greta Thunberg

Greta Thunberg listens with other child petitioners from 12 countries around the world who presented a landmark complaint to the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child to protest a lack of government action on the climate crisis.
Greta Thunberg listens with other child petitioners from 12 countries around the world who presented a landmark complaint to the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child to protest a lack of government action on the climate crisis.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
44 min ago

NEW YORK (AP) - Fox News has apologised for a guest who called environmental activist Greta Thunberg mentally ill, and said he would never appear on the network again.

Michael Knowles of The Daily Wire made the comment on Monday (Sept 23) during a segment on a Fox evening newscast, also saying Thunberg was being exploited by her parents and the left wing.

Fox had no comment on Tuesday about its own prime-time host, Laura Ingraham, who likened Thunberg to a murderous child cult leader from a Stephen King short story.

The network said in a statement that Knowles' comment was disgraceful.

READ MORE STORIES ON CLIMATE CHANGE

Topics: 

Branded Content