Fox apologises for 'disgraceful' comment about Greta Thunberg

NEW YORK (AP) - Fox News has apologised for a guest who called environmental activist Greta Thunberg mentally ill, and said he would never appear on the network again.

Michael Knowles of The Daily Wire made the comment on Monday (Sept 23) during a segment on a Fox evening newscast, also saying Thunberg was being exploited by her parents and the left wing.

Fox had no comment on Tuesday about its own prime-time host, Laura Ingraham, who likened Thunberg to a murderous child cult leader from a Stephen King short story.

The network said in a statement that Knowles' comment was disgraceful.