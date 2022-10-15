Former WSJ reporter says law firm used Indian hackers to sabotage his career

WASHINGTON - A former Wall Street Journal reporter is accusing a major US law firm of having used mercenary hackers to oust him from his job and ruin his reputation.

In a lawsuit filed late Friday, Mr Jay Solomon, the Journal's former chief foreign correspondent, said Philadelphia-based Dechert LLP worked with hackers from India to steal emails between him and one of his key sources, Iranian American aviation executive Farhad Azima.

Mr Solomon said the messages, which showed Mr Azima floating the idea of the two of them going into business together, were put into a dossier and circulated in a successful effort to get him fired.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Washington, said Dechert "wrongfully disclosed this dossier first to Mr Solomon's employer, the Wall Street Journal, at its Washington DC bureau, and then to other media outlets in an attempt to malign and discredit him."

It said the campaign "effectively caused Mr Solomon to be blackballed by the journalistic and publishing community."

Dechert did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Mr Azima - who filed his own lawsuit against Dechert on Thursday in New York - did not immediately return a message.

Mr Solomon's suit is the latest in a series of legal actions that follows Reuters' reporting about hired hackers operating out of India.

In June, Reuters reported on the activities of several hack-for-hire shops, including Delhi area-companies BellTroX and CyberRoot, that were involved in a decade-long series of espionage campaigns targeting thousands of people, including more than 1,000 lawyers at 108 different law firms.

At the time, Reuters reported that people who had become hacking targets while involved in at least seven different lawsuits had each launched their own inquiries into the cyberespionage campaign.

That number has since grown.

Mr Azima, Mr Solomon's former source, is among those who have gone to court over the alleged hacking.

His lawyers, like Mr Solomon's, allege that Dechert worked with BellTroX, CyberRoot and a slew of private investigators to steal his emails and publish them to the web.

BellTroX and CyberRoot are not parties to the suit and could not immediately be reached. Executives at both firms have previously denied wrongdoing.