Former US vice-president Mike Pence to pen memoir ahead of 2024 race

WASHINGTON (AFP) - Mr Mike Pence has inked a deal to write an autobiography addressing his time as US vice-president in the Donald Trump administration, publisher Simon & Schuster said on Wednesday (April 7) regarding a two-book contract reportedly worth at least US$3 million (S$4 million).

Mr Pence, 61, is a conservative Republican widely believed to be considering a presidential run of his own in 2024, and a pre-election memoir would fulfill a step traditionally taken by American politicos mulling higher office.

"Vice-president Pence's life and work, his journey as a Christian, the challenges and triumphs he has faced, and the lessons he has learnt, tells an American story of extraordinary public service during a time of unrivalled public interest in our government and politics," said Ms Dana Canedy, senior vice-president and publisher of Simon & Schuster.

The currently untitled work, according to the publisher, will cover Mr Pence's faith and public service, including his stint as a US congressman, his rise to become the governor of Indiana, and his return to Washington as the No. 2 official in the land.

Mr Pence, expressing gratitude at the opportunity to tell his life story, said he looks forward to the chance "to invite readers on a journey from a small town in Indiana to Washington, DC".

Simon & Schuster said the contract was a two-book deal, with the first volume tentatively scheduled for publication in 2023.

Two people in the publishing industry said Mr Pence's deal is worth between US$3 million and US$4 million, CNN reported.

Mr Pence has largely been on the political sidelines since he and Mr Trump lost the November election to now-President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris.

Mr Pence came under withering attack from Mr Trump early this year as the president pressured his deputy to thwart final certification of the election results.

He defied Mr Trump, saying on Jan 6 - the same day that a pro-Trump mob ransacked the US Capitol - that he would not intervene to stop the certification.