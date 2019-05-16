Former US president Carter out of hospital after hip surgery

WASHINGTON (AFP) - Former US president Jimmy Carter, who underwent surgery this week after breaking his hip in a fall, was released from hospital on Thursday (May 16), the Carter Center said.

Carter, 94, who served from 1977 to 1981 as the 39th US president, broke his hip while leaving his home in the southern state of Georgia on Monday to go turkey hunting.

The Carter Center said the former president was released from Phoebe Sumter Medical Center after undergoing hip replacement surgery.

It said he will recuperate at home and undergo physical therapy.

The Carter Center said the former president planned to teach Sunday school at the Maranatha Baptist Church this weekend.

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, 91, was admitted to the hospital overnight for testing and observation after feeling faint, the Carter Center said.

She left the hospital with her husband on Thursday.

Jimmy Carter, America's oldest living president, was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2015 but was declared free of the disease after treatment.