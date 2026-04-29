Former FBI director and Trump foe James Comey indicted again

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The indictment against former FBI director James Comey stems from a social media post in 2025 that showed the numbers “8647“ spelled out in sea shells.

WASHINGTON - Former FBI director James Comey has been indicted again, US media reported on April 28, five months after a previous case against the outspoken critic of President Donald Trump was thrown out.

The New York Times said the indictment stems from a social media post by Comey but did not specify the exact charge.

Comey made a now-deleted post on Instagram in 2025 that showed the numbers “8647“ spelled out in sea shells.

Mr Trump alleged in an interview with Fox News at the time that “86“ was slang for kill and the “47“ was a reference to his being the 47th president.

“He knew exactly what that meant,” Mr Trump said. “That meant assassination, and it says it loud and clear.”

Comey said on Instagram that he posted “a picture of some shells I saw today on a beach walk, which I assumed were a political message.”

“I didn’t realise some folks associate those numbers with violence. It never occurred to me but I oppose violence of any kind so I took the post down,” he said.

Comey, 65, was charged in September with making false statements to Congress and obstructing a congressional proceeding in what was widely seen as retribution by the Republican president against a political opponent.

A federal judge threw out the case in November on the grounds that the US attorney handpicked by Mr Trump who brought the charges was unlawfully appointed.

The Comey indictment came after the interim US attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, Erik Siebert, stepped down after reportedly telling Justice Department leaders there was insufficient evidence to charge him.

Comey was appointed to head the FBI by president Barack Obama in 2013 and was fired by Mr Trump in 2017 amid a probe into whether any members of the Trump presidential campaign had colluded with Moscow to sway the 2016 election.

The September charges against Comey came just days after Mr Trump urged then attorney-general Pam Bondi to take action against the former FBI director and others he sees as enemies – a stunning departure from the principle that the Justice Department must be free from White House pressure.

Since taking office, Mr Trump has taken a number of punitive measures against perceived enemies, purging government officials he deemed to be disloyal, targeting law firms involved in past cases against him and pulling federal funding from universities. AFP