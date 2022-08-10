Former asthma sufferer Biden has cough, but not Covid-19, White House says

Biden stopped his speech at several points to turn aside and cough into his hand or sip water. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
11 min ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Joe Biden continues to test negative for Covid-19, the White House press office said on Tuesday (Aug 9), after he coughed repeatedly through a speech on the South Lawn.

Biden spoke to dozens of Congress members, including Republicans, as well as business executives and members of his Cabinet, in sweltering midday heat before signing the a US$53 billion (S$70 billion) Bill aimed at boosting the US semiconductor industry.

His persistent congestion forced him to stop the speech at several points to turn aside and cough into his hand or sip water, drawing the attention of supporters and detractors alike on social media.

The 79-year-old president recently suffered his second bout of Covid-19, and was isolated for over two weeks in the White House until Sunday.

"The President tested negative for Covid yesterday and this morning," the press office told the White House pool, soon after the speech ended.

Biden used to have asthma, Ashish Jha, the Covid-19 coordinator, told reporters in July, and has "reactive airway disease," which means he is prone to getting "a little bit of bronchospasm," or cough.

He relied on an albuterol inhaler to alleviate his cough during his illness, and has previously used an inhaler while he had a cold.

