Foreign troops to quit Afghanistan in 18 months under draft deal: Taleban officials

KABUL/PESHAWAR - Taleban officials said US negotiators on Saturday (Jan 26) agreed a draft peace deal stipulating the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan within 18 months of the agreement being signed.

The details were given to Reuters by Taleban sources at the end of six days of talks with US special peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad in Qatar aimed at ending the United States' longest war.

They have yet to be confirmed by US officials nor has either side released an official statement. Officials at the US embassy in Kabul were not immediately available to comment.

Khalilzad is heading to the Afghan capital Kabul to brief President Ashraf Ghani after the longer-than expected talks, the sources and a diplomat said.

According to the Taleban sources, the hardline Islamic group gave assurances that Afghanistan will not be allowed to be used by Al-Qaeda and Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) militants to attack the United States and its allies - a key early demand of Washington.

It is not known if the draft is acceptable to both sides or when it will be completed and signed.

The Taleban sources said a key provision to the deal included a ceasefire but they had yet to confirm a timeline and will only open talks with Afghan representatives once the ceasefire is implemented.

Up until now, the Taleban has repeatedly rejected the Afghan government's offer of holding talks, preferring instead to talk directly to the US side, which it regards as its main enemy.

"In 18 months if the foreign forces are withdrawn and ceasefire is implemented then other aspects of the peace process can be put into action," a Taleban source said, quoting from a portion of the draft.

Fresh talks on the draft are expected in February, again in the Qatari capital Doha, the Taleban sources said.

They expect their side to be led by new political chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the movement's co-founder and a former military commander who was released from prison in Pakistan last year.

While they said his appointment had boosted momentum for a deal, it was unclear if he joined the talks.

Taleban officials believe the US was keen to get Baradar - who was captured in a joint Pakistani-US intelligence raid in 2010 - to the table so they could be sure of speaking to the movement's most powerful figures.

NEAR-DAILY ATTACKS

Other clauses in the draft include an agreement over the exchange and release of prisoners, the removal of an international travel ban on several Taleban leaders by Washington and the prospect of an interim Afghan government after the ceasefire is struck, the Taleban sources said.

The suggestion to appoint an interim government in Afghanistan comes at a time when top politicians including Ghani have filed their nominations for the presidential polls in July this year. Ghani has repeatedly rejected the offer to agree to the formation of an interim government.

News of progress on a deal comes as the Taleban continues to stage near-daily attacks against the Western-backed Afghan government and its security forces.

Despite the presence of US-led foreign forces training, advising and assisting their Afghan counterparts 17 years after the US led an invasion to drive them from power, the Taleban controls nearly half of Afghanistan.

Ghani said last week that 45,000 members of the country's security forces had been killed since he took office in 2014.

The United States has some 14,000 troops in Afghanistan as part of the Nato-led mission, known as Resolute Support, as well as a US counter-terrorism mission directed at groups such as ISIS and Al-Qaeda.

Despite reports in December last year that the United States was considering pulling out almost half of its forces, a White House spokesman said that US President Donald Trump had not issued orders to withdraw the troops. However, the administration has not denied the reports, which have prompted fears of a fresh refugee crisis.

The Taleban sources also confirmed provisions in the draft that have broader implications for Afghanistan's ties with its neighbours, particularly Pakistan, India and China.

They said the deal included provisions that Baloch separatist militants will not be allowed to use Afghan soil to target Pakistan.

Balochistan, a resource-rich yet often-neglected province in south west Pakistan, has produced separatist insurgencies for more than 60 years.