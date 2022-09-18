Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan to attend UN General Assembly

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan will host the 15th Global Governance Group Ministerial Meeting and a reception for the Forum of Small States. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
SINGAPORE - Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan will attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York from Sept 19 to 25 and deliver Singapore's statement at the high-level General Debate segment.

Dr Balakrishnan will participate in the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS) Leaders' Meeting and the Informal Asean Ministerial Meeting (IAMM), and have a series of bilateral meetings with his counterparts and with US interlocutors based in New York, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Sunday.

The minister will also host the 15th Global Governance Group (3G) Ministerial Meeting and a reception for the Forum of Small States (FOSS), which commemorates its 30th anniversary this year.

