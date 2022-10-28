For Twitter’s ‘Chief Twit’ Elon Musk, now comes the hard part

SAN FRANCISCO – Overspending on Twitter for US$44 billion (S$62 billion) was the easy part.

Now, Tesla chief executive Elon Musk must prove why he believes Twitter is worth 10 times that amount and turn around a social media platform that he has spent months ridiculing.

Earlier this month, the outspoken billionaire said: “Myself and the other investors are obviously overpaying for Twitter right now. The long-term potential for Twitter in my view is an order of magnitude greater than its current value.”

Mr Musk has provided few concrete details about his plans, and what he has shared appears far-fetched or contradictory.

Here is what lies ahead for Mr Musk, the self-proclaimed “Chief Twit”, according to current and former Twitter employees, analysts and investors who considered funding the deal.

The ‘everything app’

Mr Musk’s biggest bet borrows from China’s greatest hits of the 2010s.

“Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app,” Mr Musk tweeted earlier this month.

The idea of an everything app, also referred to as a “super app”, originated in Asia with companies like WeChat, which lets users not only send messages but also make payments, shop online or hail a taxi. The all-in-one service appealed to users who have fewer choices in a region where Google, Facebook and others are blocked.

Mr Musk has told investors he plans to build one that will sell premium subscriptions to reduce reliance on ads, allow content creators to make money and enable payments, according to a source briefed on the matter.

There are no super-apps in the United States because the barrier is high and there are app choices aplenty, said Mr Scott Galloway, co-host of tech podcast Pivot and a professor of marketing at New York University.

Apple and Alphabet’s Google, which control the app stores on iPhones and Android phones, see themselves as super apps and would be unlikely to allow other super apps to develop, Prof Galloway said. Consider Apple’s recent rejection of Spotify’s plan to sell audiobooks as one example of barriers to entry.

“It’s not possible at this point in the evolution of the mobile internet,” said Mr Jason Goldman, a former board member at Twitter.