WASHINGTON - For the United States-Japan alliance, former prime minister Shinzo Abe was the ideal partner: He envisioned a more assured and even more muscular Japan free of its past shadows, and conceptualised and advocated the Indo-Pacific region and the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad).

The geographic construct, as well as the Quad which groups the US, Japan, India and Australia, enabled an effective coalition to counterbalance China.