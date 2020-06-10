Floyd laid to rest amid outpouring of emotion

The casket carrying the body of African-American George Floyd being taken into The Fountain of Praise Church in Houston yesterday before a private funeral service. Thousands in his home town of Houston paid their respects at a public viewing of his coffin on Monday. The 46-year-old was buried two weeks after he died while being held by police in Minneapolis. His death has reignited the Black Lives Matter movement, not only in the United States but also in countries such as Britain and France. Democrats in Congress on Monday unveiled legislation to make lynching a federal hate crime and to allow victims of police misconduct and their families to sue law enforcement for damages in civil court.