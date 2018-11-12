Florida orders vote recount in Senate, governor races

WASHINGTON • Florida will hold a machine recount of votes in its neck-and-neck races for the US Senate and governor, officials said, setting up a days-long wait for closure in two of the most closely watched contests of the midterm elections.

Results of the recount are due by 3pm Thursday (4am Friday Singapore time) for the two races, which, along with those for governor in Georgia and for the US Senate in Arizona, are the most high-profile contests still undecided after last Tuesday's vote.

In Florida's election for the US Senate, Republican Governor Rick Scott saw his lead narrow over incumbent Democratic US Senator Bill Nelson to about 12,500 votes, or 0.15 per cent, by last Saturday. In the gubernatorial contest, Republican Ron DeSantis' lead over Democrat Andrew Gillum winnowed to about 33,700 votes, or 0.41 per cent.

Mr Gillum, who is trying to become Florida's first African-American governor, told reporters his team has organised a cadre of volunteers and lawyers to move across the state and fight for a fair count.

Accusations of fraud and lawsuits have emerged over the Florida contests in recent days, conjuring memories of the state's 2000 presidential vote recount.

In that election, the winner of the White House hung in the balance for weeks before the US Supreme Court stopped the counting and Republican George W. Bush triumphed over Democrat Al Gore.

President Donald Trump has accused Democratic election officials in Florida's Broward and Palm Beach counties of corruption, without providing any evidence. "Trying to STEAL two big elections in Florida! We are watching closely!" Mr Trump wrote on Twitter last Saturday.

Mr Scott has filed lawsuits against Democratic election supervisors in the two counties, accusing them of violating election law.

Mr Nelson also filed a motion in federal court, asking that provisional and absentee ballots not be rejected because election officials deem that the signatures do not match voters' signatures on file.

In last Tuesday's elections, Democrats won a majority in the US House of Representatives after eight years in the minority, while Republicans expanded their two-seat advantage in the Senate.

In Arizona's ongoing Senate race, Democrat Kyrsten Sinema's lead over Republican Martha McSally widened by last Saturday to about 23,900 votes, or 1.17 per cent.

In Georgia's gubernatorial election, Republican Brian Kemp declared victory last Wednesday with a narrow lead. Campaign officials for his rival, Democrat Stacey Abrams, have vowed to pursue litigation to ensure all votes are counted.

