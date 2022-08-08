Flight tracking exposure irks billionaires and governments

WASHINGTON • How to upset Russian freight companies, Mr Elon Musk, the Chinese authorities and Ms Kylie Jenner in one go? Track their jets.

Flight-following websites and Twitter accounts offer real-time views of air traffic - and sometimes major news like United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan trip - but that exposure draws pushback ranging from complaints to gear seizures.

Whether Russian air freight firms, Saudi Arabian plane owners or others, Mr Dan Streufert said his group gets dozens of "requests" each year to stop posting aircraft's whereabouts.

"We have not removed anything so far. This is all public information. And I don't want to be the arbiter of who's right and who's wrong," said Mr Streufert, founder of the US-based flight-tracking site ADS-B Exchange.

Limits do apply in some cases, but groups that piece together the flight paths note that the core information is legally available and open to anyone with the right gear.

US rules require planes in designated areas to be equipped with ADS-B technology that broadcasts aircraft positions using signals that simple equipment can pick up.

A service like Sweden-based Flightradar24 has 34,000, mostly volunteer-run, receivers around the world to pick up the signals, a key source of data that is routed to a central network and combined with data on flight schedules and aircraft information.

Confirming to whom a plane belongs can require some sleuthing, said jet tracker Jack Sweeney, who filed a public records request with the US government that yielded a form bearing the signature of a particular plane's owner: Tesla boss Elon Musk.

Mr Sweeney has received quite a bit of attention with his Twitter account that tracks the movements of the billionaire's plane and even rejected Mr Musk's offer of US$5,000 (S$6,900) to shut down @ElonJet, which has more than 480,000 followers.

"There's so much traction, I'm doing something right. The celebrity thing - people like seeing what celebrities are doing - that and the whole emissions thing," he said, referring to concerns over the planes' greenhouse gas impact.

"Putting it on Twitter makes it easier for people to access and understand," he added.

Another of Mr Sweeney's Twitter accounts, powered by data from ADS-B Exchange, showed last month that US model and celebrity Kylie Jenner's plane took a flight in California that lasted just 17 minutes. She faced a torrent of criticism on social media over concerns about the message it sends regarding climate change.

"They tell us working class people to feel bad about our once a year flight to a much needed vacation while these celebs take private jets every other day as if it's an Uber," tweeted @juliphoria, in an example of the outrage.

Neither Mr Sweeney nor Mr Streufert evoked a red line they were concerned could be crossed by publishing the flight data.

"We will track anything because honestly, if somebody really was a bad actor and they wanted to know where this stuff is, you can build the electronics for US$100 and just use receivers to pick up the same signals yourself," said Mr Streufert.

Mr Sweeney added that "the data is already out there; I'm just redistributing it".

There is also money to be made - Mr Streufert said he makes a living but declined to give specifics. Mr Sweeney said his flight tracking work brings in about US$100 a month. Flightradar24 did not provide its revenue.

The services' information - as recently shown by the hundreds of thousands of people watching whether Mrs Pelosi would defy China's warnings - has significant potential for making an impact.

For example, ADS-B Exchange's data was cited in a non-profit group's report alleging that Europe's border agency Frontex worked to prevent migrants from crossing the Mediterranean, while US media used it to show surveillance planes flew over racial justice protests in Washington in 2020.

In fact, dozens of US Congress members responded to the revelations by signing on to a letter urging entities like the FBI to "cease surveilling peaceful protests immediately and permanently".

Some governments have made clear the technology and resulting data are not welcome. Chinese state media last year said the government confiscated hundreds of receivers used in crowd-sourced flight tracking, citing the risk of "espionage".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE