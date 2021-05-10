For Subscribers
News analysis
Flap over critical race theory in US schools points to worsening tension
Academic concept claiming systemic racism risks deepening political and cultural divide
Even in liberal New York City, parents of children at some of its top schools are upset about critical race theory (CRT) curriculum.
On April 16, a letter from an angry parent of a student at The Brearley School - an elite all-girls school in Manhattan - landed in the mailboxes of hundreds of other parents. The writer, a 45-year-old investment banker turned software developer, announced that he was withdrawing his daughter from the school in response to its "divisive" anti-racist reforms.