Flap over critical race theory in US schools points to worsening tension

WASHINGTON - Even in liberal New York City, parents of children at some of its top schools are upset about critical race theory curriculum.

On April 16, a letter from an angry parent of a student at Manhattan's elite all-girls The Brearley School landed in the mailboxes of hundreds of other parents. The writer, a 45-year-old investment banker turned software developer, announced that he was withdrawing his daughter from the school in response to its "divisive" anti-racist reforms.