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The US proposed new tariffs on imports from 14 major trading partners including China and the European Union to counter what Washington says is excess industrial capacity.

BEIJING – The United States on Nov 25 proposed new tariffs on imports from 14 major trading partners including China and the European Union to counter what Washington says is excess industrial capacity.

Here are some takeaways from the new tariffs.

Highest rate on Chinese goods

China, whose goods trade surplus has soared past US$1 trillion (S$1.29 trillion) in the first 10 months of 2026, would face the highest rate of 20% under the new tariff proposals.

But the Trump administration kept the overall rate at an agreed cap by not stacking the new duties on top of a previous round of duties imposed in July over what Washington said was a failure to curb forced labour.

The rate would go up to 40%, however, if Beijing and Washington fail to further extend their trade truce, which is set to expire on Jan 10, according to US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

China said it reserved the right to take measures against the new tariffs and that the two governments maintain close communication about extending the trade truce.

Trade issues are likely to be on the agenda of an expected December summit between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump, which would mark the fourth time they have met in 2026.

Some rates hinge on trade deals

China isn’t the only economy whose exports to the US will face tariffs based on how its trade negotiations with the US fare.

India, which has yet to reach a trade deal with the Trump administration, would face a 17% tariff rate if an agreement is finalised and a 25% rate if talks fail.

Vietnam would face a capped tariff rate of 20% if it reaches a trade agreement with Washington, and the rate would rise to 35% if negotiations fail.

The US separately proposed adding new tariffs on goods from Brazil, ​including a 10% duty on finished aircraft, saying Brasilia had failed to rectify what Washington calls “unreasonable” trade practices.

Some rates are capped

Tariff rates are capped at 18% for imported goods from Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Bangladesh, and 15%, including existing most-favoured-nation duties, for Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, the EU and Switzerland.

The ​proposed caps were consistent with trade agreements reached over the ​past year that also lowered barriers to US exports, Greer told CNBC.

Trump’s tariff push advances unabated

The new round of tariffs is part of the US administration’s efforts to rebuild its tariff leverage after the Supreme Court in February struck down Trump’s broad global duties under a national emergencies law.

By basing the levies on Section 301 ​of the Trade Act of 1974, the administration aims to put the tariffs on a firmer legal footing.

The move shows that the Trump administration remains determined to push ahead with its sweeping tariffs despite major losses the Republican Party suffered in US midterm elections.

The new tariffs would not take effect until after a Jan 25 public hearing, the Office of the US Trade Representative said.

Market little moved

Stock markets in Europe and Asia gained on Nov 26, as the latest tariffs presented little surprise.

“The latest news on tariffs hasn’t cause many ripples in markets so far, partly because it was baked in,” said Fred Neumann, chief Asia economist at HSBC. REUTERS