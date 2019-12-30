Five stabbed at rabbi's home in New York

MONSEY (New York) • A man attacked a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi's home north of New York City late last Saturday, stabbing and wounding five people before fleeing in a vehicle, police said.

The attack appeared to be the latest in a string of hits targeting Jews in the region, including a massacre at a kosher grocery store in New Jersey earlier this month.

Police said the stabbings happened at around 10pm in Monsey, one of several Hudson Valley towns that have seen an influx of Hasidic Jews in recent years.

Ramapo police chief Brad Weidel said hours later that New York City police had located a vehicle and a possible suspect wasbeing sought in connection with the stabbing. New York City Police would not immediately confirm whether anyone was in custody.

Top state officials, including Governor Andrew Cuomo and Attorney-General Letitia James, released statements condemning the attack.

Investigators cordoned off the large home while onlookers gathered nearby and watched as officers collected evidence and worked to determine what occurred hours earlier.

The Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council for the Hudson Valley region tweeted reports that the stabbings took place at the house of a Hasidic rabbi while they were celebrating Hanukkah.

According to public records, the home belongs to Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg, who leads the synagogue adjacent to the residence. Several state and local officials have described the location of the stabbing as a synagogue.

Mr Aron Kohn, 65, told The New York Times that he was inside the house when the stabbings occurred. "I was praying for my life," he said. "He started attacking people right away as soon as he came in the door. We didn't have time to react at all."

New York City has, meanwhile, stepped up police presence in major Jewish neighbourhoods following the multiple suspected anti-Semitic attacks over the past week, local media reported.

ASSOCIATED PRESS