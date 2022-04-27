First all-private mission to ISS splashes down off Florida coast

LOS ANGELES • The first all-private astronaut team ever flown aboard the International Space Station (ISS) has safely splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean, off Florida's coast, concluding a two-week science mission hailed as a landmark in commercialised human spaceflight.

The SpaceX crew capsule carrying the four-man team, led by a retired Nasa astronaut who is now vice-president of the Texas company behind the mission, Axiom Space, parachuted into the sea on Monday after a 16-hour descent from orbit.

The splashdown capped the latest, and most ambitious, in a recent series of rocket-powered expeditions bankrolled by private investment capital and wealthy passengers rather than taxpayer dollars six decades after the dawn of the space age.

The mission's crew was assembled, equipped and trained at private expense by Axiom, a five-year-old venture based in Houston and headed by Nasa's former ISS programme manager.

Axiom has also contracted with Nasa to build the first commercial addition to and ultimate replacement for the space station.

SpaceX, the launch service founded by electric carmaker Tesla's chief executive Elon Musk, supplied the Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule that carried Axiom's team to and from orbit, controlled the flight and handled the splashdown recovery.

US space agency Nasa, which has encouraged the further commercialisation of space travel, furnished the launch site at its Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida, and assumed responsibility for the Axiom crew while they were aboard the space station. Nasa's ISS crew members also pitched in to assist the private astronauts when needed.

The multinational Axiom team was led by Spanish-born retired Nasa astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria, 63, the company's vice-president for business development. His second-in-command was Mr Larry Connor, 72, a technology entrepreneur and aerobatics aviator from Ohio designated the mission pilot.

Joining them as "mission specialists" were investor-philanthropist and former Israeli fighter pilot Eytan Stibbe, 64, and Canadian businessman and philanthropist Mark Pathy, 52. Mr Connor, Mr Stibbe and Mr Pathy flew as customers of Axiom, which charges US$50 million to US$60 million (S$69 million to S$82 million) per seat for such flights.

The splashdown, carried live by an Axiom-SpaceX webcast, was originally planned for last Wednesday, but the return was delayed and the mission extended by about a week due to windy weather.

The return from orbit followed a re-entry plunge through Earth's atmosphere generating frictional heat that sends temperatures surrounding the outside of the capsule soaring to 1,927 deg C.

Applause was heard from the SpaceX flight control centre in suburban Los Angeles as parachutes billowed open above the capsule in the final stage of its descent - slowing its fall to about 24km per hour - and again as the craft hit the water.

In less than an hour, the heat-scorched Crew Dragon was hoisted onto a recovery ship before the capsule's side hatch was opened and the four astronauts, garbed in helmeted white-and-black spacesuits, were helped out one by one onto the deck.

All were visibly unsteady on their feet from over two weeks spent in a weightless environment. Each received a quick onboard check-up before they were flown back to Florida for more thorough medical evaluations.

Axiom, SpaceX and Nasa hailed the occasion as a milestone in the expansion of privately funded space-based commerce, constituting what industry insiders call the "low-Earth orbit economy", or "LEO economy" for short.

Launched on April 8, the Axiom team spent 17 days in orbit, 15 of those aboard the ISS with seven regular, government-paid space station crew members.

It was the sixth human spaceflight for SpaceX in nearly two years, following four Nasa astronaut missions to the ISS and the Inspiration4 flight in September that sent an all-private crew into Earth orbit for the first time, though not to the space station.

SpaceX has been hired to fly three more Axiom astronaut missions to the ISS over the next two years.

