Firm may inject volunteers with virus for vaccine trials

BRUSSELS • Johnson & Johnson (J&J) could produce one billion doses of its potential Covid-19 vaccine next year if it proves successful and would consider injecting healthy volunteers with the coronavirus if there are not enough patients for final trials, a company executive said.

J&J kicked off early-stage human safety trials last month for its potential Covid-19 vaccine after releasing details of a study in monkeys that showed its best-performing candidate offered strong protection in a single dose. It is developing the vaccine in collaboration with its Belgian subsidiary, Janssen.

Large-scale trials are set to start by the beginning of October and J&J aims to have results on the vaccine's efficacy between the end of this year and the middle of next year, Mr Johan Van Hoof, head of vaccines at Janssen, told Reuters on Tuesday in a telephone interview.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country had become the first to grant regulatory approval to a Covid-19 vaccine after less than two months of human testing and before large-scale trials had been conducted.

Dr Van Hoof said production of the vaccine had already begun despite the financial risks involved, to make sure it would be available as soon as possible should it prove effective against the coronavirus.

Several million doses will be ready by the beginning of next year, with a total capacity of one billion shots by the end of the year, he said. He added that the company was likely to favour a single-jab approach, although a final decision on whether a booster would be needed had not yet been made.

Outcomes of large-scale, or Phase III, trials will depend on the incidence of infections, he said, with faster results expected with higher virus transmission. That is why J&J is likely to conduct those trials in the United States and Latin America, the regions with the highest number of cases currently.

If infections drop significantly, J&J is also considering so-called challenge trials, in which volunteers are infected with the virus so that a vaccine candidate can be tested on them.

"We are looking into that possibility," Dr Van Hoof said, noting though that such trials posed ethical issues that needed to be resolved before they could be conducted. For instance, an effective therapy against the disease should be available to minimise risks for volunteers exposed to the virus.

Separately, the US has entered an agreement with drugmaker Moderna to acquire 100 million doses of its potential Covid-19 vaccine for around US$1.5 billion (S$2.06 billion), the company and White House said on Tuesday.

The US in recent weeks has made deals to acquire hundreds of millions of doses of potential Covid-19 vaccines from several companies as part of its Operation Warp Speed programme, which aims to deliver a vaccine in the country by the end of the year.

Moderna's price per dose comes to around US$30.50 a person for a two-dose regimen. With the exception of its deal with AstraZeneca, which offered a lower price per drug in exchange for upfront research and development costs, all the deals price the vaccines at between US$20 and US$42 for a two-dose course of treatment.

Moderna's vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273, is one of the few that have advanced to the final stage of testing and is on track to be completed next month, it said.

REUTERS