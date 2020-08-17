Fire rages on in California

A funnel forming in a thick plume of smoke caused by the Loyalton Fire in Lassen County, California, last Saturday. The fire was burning across nearly 8,100ha as of yesterday. The blaze has necessitated evacuations in portions of Plumas, Lassen and Sierra counties. Officials in the states of California, Oregon and Colorado are battling a series of wildfires that have collectively torched around 40,460ha - and things could get worse amid an intense heatwave that has descended on much of the United States.