Fire on cargo ship off Canada 'stabilised'

MONTREAL • The Canadian Coast Guard has said that a fire spewing toxic gas from a container ship had been "stabilised" and that it now planned to deploy firefighters to the vessel to quell the rest of the blaze.

The Zim Kingston is anchored off the city of Victoria in British Columbia, in the Strait of Juan de Fuca which marks the maritime border between Canada and the United States, according to the marine tracking site MarineTraffic.

It was bound for Vancouver when the fire broke out, with the blaze reported to the Coast Guard at around 11pm local time last Saturday, CBC News reported.

A total of 16 people were evacuated, with five still on board.

The Canadian Coast Guard announced on Sunday that the fire had now "been stabilised", while saying that strong West Coast storms expected yesterday could thwart plans to send firefighters aboard.

"Depending on weather tomorrow (Monday), hazardous materials firefighters will board the ship to fight any remaining fires and ensure the fire is out," the Coast Guard said.

Accounts vary as to the extent of the fire, with the Coast Guard saying the blaze "broke out in 10 containers" while the vessel's Cypriot owner, Danos Shipping, saying it occurred in two.

Despite the "toxic gas" that the Coast Guard said was emanating from the ship, there was no current risk to people on the shore, it insisted.

The fire was caused by "excessive listing due to extreme weather", Danos has said, adding that no injuries were reported.

Although the ship did not present an immediate risk to land, such as an oil spill or toxic tide, teams were set to continue to monitor the situation, particularly in light of the strong gales that are expected.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE