Filipino-American who shot ex-partner in front of children found guilty of murder

CALIFORNIA – Nearly three years after Ms Frances Lucero was shot and killed at her parents’ home in Daly City, California, a jury found her ex-partner guilty of all charges in the ensuing two-week murder trial.

The 12 jurors found Romier Narag, 30, guilty of first degree murder with an enhancement for using a firearm during the commission of the murder, according to Deputy District Attorney Lucas King.

They also found him guilty of “one count of misdemeanor child abuse, one count of felony child abuse and of an enhancement for using a firearm during the commission of the felony child abuse”.

“Finally we have won justice,” Ms Frances’ mother Liezel Lucero told Inquirer.net USA moments after the verdict was returned Feb 4 at the packed County courthouse in Redwood City.

“We have closure, yes, but there’s nothing to celebrate because Frances is not here. I constantly worry about the safety of my family and the welfare of my motherless grandchildren,” she shared.

From Jan 12, when preliminary hearings began, Ms Liezel, her husband Olen, their younger daughter Francine and son Florenz took turns attending the five-week proceedings with their supporters.

Daly City Council Member Juslyn Manalo, ALLICE outreach manager Junior Flores and representatives of CORA and Victim Center were among community leaders who were present various days of the trial.

Domestic intimate violence is real

“Domestic intimate violence is real, and we saw the huge tragedy of life loss of Frances. For the family of Frances, I hope they feel peace as justice is served. I pray continuously for the mother Liezel and the children she left behind,” Ms Manalo told Inquirer.net USA. “As a local policymaker, I will work towards more programmes to prevent intimate domestic violence.”

Mr Flores, who is also programme director of AARS-Healthright 360 in South San Francisco, expressed relief “that this chapter is over for the Lucero family”.

He cautioned about “lingering effects and lasting impacts of this tragedy” and encouraged the Luceros to stay in contact with public and private “service agencies that can provide support that they may need”.

Grieving family retraumatised

Sitting through the trial retraumatised the grieving family as they listened to prosecution and defense testimonies, said Ms Liezel, who broke into tears seeing her lifeless daughter for the first time in crime scene footage presented as evidence.

She confirmed the triggering effects of trial.

“The mood in the courthouse was different every day,” she said, but it was worth it as the experience reinforced her “belief in the justice system”.

“Justice may take time and the process can be painful, but perseverance, truth and accountability matter,” she told Inquirer.net USA, sending a message to victims of relationship violence “not to lose faith, even when the journey feels impossible”.

Ms Liezel said she was grateful to deputy DA King, Detective Sgt Jerel Tuaailelei and the Daly City PD for their dedication and professionalism. She singled out her family for their courage through their turn on the “emotionally overwhelming” witness stand in honor of Ms Frances.

Fateful day

Ms Frances Kendra Lucero, 27, worked in an optical clinic and ran a small business designing and selling crystal jewellery and ornaments. She and Narag had a son and a daughter in their seven-year relationship her mother described as “on and off”.

Ms Liezel knew they had problems, but what couple did not, she remembers thinking to herself. Until that rainy late afternoon of March 6, 2023, when she got a call at work to go home immediately because “something happened” to her firstborn.

Then a real estate loan officer, Ms Liezel rushed to Northaven Street in the Westlake District to find it closed off by police. From afar she scanned the scene to find Ms Frances, she said, but could not find the mother of her two grandchildren.

She was shocked to realize Ms Frances’ fate upon spotting emergency responders taking a gurney with a body bag into a van.

In his opening statement, Mr King recounted how the tragedy unfolded.

They had been living apart on that day when they had dinner with their two children.

“After dinner Narag followed in his car to Frances’ home where he pulled out a handgun and fired a shot at her and missed,” Mr King said.

Ms Frances “tried to get out of the house, tried to get away, but he tried to stop her from going. She screamed ‘stop’ but he shot her again, and again. After shooting her five times, he screamed at her and blamed her.”

Narag’s brother “ran in to stop defendant from shooting himself. They wrestled for the gun until police arrived,” he said.

Family campaign

The case received wide media coverage, stunning residents of the quiet neighborhood where the Luceros lived among families frequenting the nearby community park.

Ms Liezel swore to dedicate herself to holding the perpetrator accountable for her daughter’s death.

She and Mr Francine launched Justice for Frances, a social media campaign to ensure Ms Frances is unforgotten. With support from Daly City Mayor Rod Daus Magbual and Council Member Manalo, they held a vigil on the steps of City Hall to mark the second anniversary of Ms Frances’ death in 2025.

In 2024 the whole family including Ms Frances’ children joined survivors of county residents killed in intimate partner violence (IPV) at a vigil organised by CORA Community Overcoming Relationship Abuse, the county domestic violence service agency.

Ms Frances was one of five women known to have been killed in an intimate partner attack in 2023 in San Mateo County.

Crucial resources

In 2025, the County of San Mateo announced the launch of its first Family Justice Center to provide “multidisciplinary services” to victims of “interpersonal violence” including “sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, elder abuse, and human trafficking” all in one location.

The District Attorney’s Office will build and operate the centre on Fashion Island Boulevard in the City of San Mateo.

National Coalition Against Domestic Violence statistics say every minute some 24 people experience “rape, physical violence or stalking by an intimate partner” in the US. That is over 12 million women and men a year.

Advocates believe education is the most effective way to prevent IPV – by learning about root causes, forms of abuse and its effects on everyone around the parties involved, and resources to help people in troubled relationships.

“Frances’ case taught me that intimate partner violence can escalate silently and tragically where warning signs are ignored or minimised,” Ms Liezel cited a lesson learned from the tragedy. She stressed that “abuse is not always visible and emotional pain can be just as dangerous as physical harm”.

San Mateo-based marriage and family therapist Jennifer Jimenez Wong concurred as she commended the Luceros for turning their grief into advocacy.

“It is important to recognise the signs or ‘red flags’ for abusive behaviour. Often the behaviour can start off as subtle, and jealousy or control can be misinterpreted as ‘my partner cares about me,’ said the Operations Officer of ALLICE or Alliance for Community empowerment, the Filipino American-initiated abuse prevention nonprofit.

Dr Wong added that such behaviours “can be normalised and people don’t realise they’re in an abusive relationship until they are physically hurt. It is important to know that abuse isn’t just physical; it is also emotional, verbal, sexual, financial, and spiritual.”

Sentencing of Narag was scheduled for March 5, the eve of the third anniversary of Ms Frances’ death. PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK