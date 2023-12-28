Fear of Trump comeback stokes misgivings over Biden in Democratic Party

WASHINGTON – The occasional stumble, the stoop, the dramatic lowered voice that trails into a hoarse whisper. At 81, President Joe Biden is getting on in years. And showing it.

It is not just Mr Biden’s age – he is the oldest serving president in American history – that is giving the Democratic establishment pause.

It is the combination of two feared variables: his unpopularity and the perceived state of the economy.

With just weeks to go before the start of the primaries, the party’s embrace of Mr Biden is less than full-throated.

Much to the White House’s deepening frustration, only 23 per cent of 1,500 voters in a recent Wall Street Journal survey said Mr Biden’s policies have helped them personally, despite strong gross domestic product growth, record-low unemployment, rising real wages and falling inflation.

On nearly every issue – the economy, inflation, crime, border security and Israel-Hamas – voters said they trust his rival and former president Donald Trump to do a better job. Mr Biden scores better only on abortion and “tone in politics”.

Like a number of other opinion polls over the past few months, this one also finds Trump, 77, beating Mr Biden in a hypothetical match.

The question refuses to go away: Why is Mr Biden choosing to stay in the fray?

In a podcast on Dec 13, former president Barack Obama surrogate David Axelrod said Mr Biden’s poor ratings were “very, very dark” news for his re-election campaign.

A month ago, Mr Axelrod, who was the chief strategist of Mr Obama’s campaigns, incurred the President’s wrath with a tweet asking Mr Biden to consider whether his decision to run again was in “his best interest or the country’s”.

“They have got a real problem if they are counting on Trump to win it for them,” Mr Axelrod told New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd. “I remember Hillary doing that, too,” he said, referring to Mrs Hillary Clinton’s defeat to Trump in the 2016 election.

According to Mr Biden, his quest for a second term is motivated in part by Trump’s decision to run for president again. “If Trump wasn’t running, I’m not sure I’d be running,” he said at a fund-raiser in Boston in December. “We cannot let him win.”

Trump leads the Republican field, although he has been impeached twice and is facing criminal charges connected to efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Another party stalwart, Mr James Carville, who helped then Arkansas Governor Bill Clinton get elected in 1992, has said Mr Biden’s poor poll numbers need to be discussed.

“The idea that this should not be aired out and should be discussed in hushed tones is ludicrous,” Mr Carville said.