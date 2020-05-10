FDA chief Stephen Hahn enters quarantine after coronavirus exposure

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - The head of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is quarantining himself after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn told staff about his self-quarantine plans in a note on Friday (May 8), according to an emailed statement from the agency.

"Per CDC guidelines, he is now in self-quarantine for the next two weeks," the FDA said.

"He immediately took a diagnostic test and tested negative for the virus."

The FDA did not identify the infected person with whom Hahn had come into contact, but his Covid-19 exposure comes as several aides working in the White House recently have tested positive for the virus.

Vice-President Mike Pence's press secretary, Katie Miller, tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

That followed a positive test result earlier in the week for a member of the military who works as a valet to President Donald Trump.

Miller is married to one of Trump's closest aides, Stephen Miller.

Hahn, a physician who's led the FDA since December, is a member of the White House's coronavirus task force.

The FDA has been playing a central role in the federal government's response to Covid-19, which has claimed more than 77,000 American lives so far.

The White House task force, which is led by Pence, met most recently on Thursday.